Hours before the Detroit Lions added Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta to a draft class that already included linebacker Jack Campbell, Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz suggested the pair were two of a kind.

Ferentz participated in a video conference with Lions beat reporters on Friday to discuss Detroit’s selection of Campbell in the NFL Draft’s first round on Thursday with the 18th overall pick.

“It’s one thing to get a really good football player. It’s another thing to get a guy who really adds value in so many other areas and I think that’s what Jack does. That’s just how he’s wired. So to me, that’s the bonus,’’ Ferentz said.

“My suspicion was, and again I don’t know how everybody had them ranked physically, but my suspicion was a smart team might jump up there in the first round and grab (Campbell). I felt the same way about our tight end, Sam LaPorta, a very similar player.’’

The Lions apparently shared that sentiment.

They selected LaPorta with the third pick of the draft’s second round, making the Big Ten tight end of the year the 34th overall pick in this year’s draft class.

“I’m fired up,’’ LaPorta said in a video conference with Lions beat reporters Friday night. “This is a dream come true for me. I’ve had the dream of playing at the highest level, playing in the NFL, since I started playing football as a little kid. It’s a surreal moment for me and my family. I’m going to show up and try to add as much value as I can.’’

LaPorta was joined in being selected in Friday’s second round of the seven-round draft by Illinois cornerback Jartavius Martin, taken with the 16th pick of the round by Washington Commanders. The pair were among a record 20 Big Ten players chosen in the draft’s first two rounds.

A former Hawkeye cornerback, Julius Brents of Kansas State, was also taken with 13th pick of the second round by the Indianapolis Colts.

Sydney Brown became Illinois’ third defensive back to be selected in this year’s draft when the Philadelphia Eagles made him the 66th player taken, selected with the third pick of the third round.

Iowa’s Riley Moss became the fourth Iowa player selected, chosen by the Denver Broncos with the 20th pick of the third round.

LaPorta became the 12th tight end in Ferentz’s 24 seasons as Iowa’s head coach to be drafted, a string that started with Rock Island’s Austin Wheatley being taken in the fifth round in 2000 by New Orleans.

“It’s cool to the be the next guy. I showed up as a freshman just hoping to make it on the field and now after four years at the University of Iowa I’m up there with T.J. Hockenson, Dallas Clark and Noah Fant,’’ LaPorta said.

With Detroit, LaPorta will essentially be replacing Hockenson, a first-round pick of Detroit in 2019 who was dealt to Minnesota at the trade deadline last season.

LaPorta was one of three Illinois high school tight ends signed by Iowa in its 2019 recruiting class, joined by current Hawkeye defensive tackle Logan Lee and current Florida International tight end Josiah Miamen.

By the end of the 2019 season, LaPorta had already made the first two of his 32 career starts for the Hawkeyes.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Highland, Ill., native led Iowa in receptions and receiving yards in each of the past two seasons including 58 catches for 657 yards and one touchdown in 2022.

He completed his career with 153 receptions for 1,786 yards and five touchdowns for the Hawkeyes.

Celebrating with around 100 family members and friends in his hometown, LaPorta welcomes the chance to continue to be teammates with Campbell.

“I’m so excited for Jack. I texted him (Thursday) night to congratulate him and what he brings to a team speaks for itself,’’ LaPorta said. “I’m looking forward to being on the same team again with him.’’

Moss became the 18th Iowa defensive back to be drafted in during Ferentz’s tenure, selected by the Broncos with the 83rd selection in this year’s draft.

The Ankeny, Iowa native who was the Big Ten defensive back of the year in 2021 was a two-time all-conference selection who is one of four players in Hawkeye history to return three interceptions for touchdowns.

A starter in 38 games during his five-year college career, including five times as a freshman, the 6-1, 193-pound cornerback ranks seventh on Iowa’s career interceptions list and is second all-time with 239 interception return yards.

Moss completed his Iowa career with 158 tackles, including 123 solo stops. He forced a pair of fumbles and finished with 37 passes defended.

Martin and Brown joined first-round pick Devon Witherspoon from the Fighting Illini secondary to be taken in this year’s draft, the first time in program history Illinois has had three defensive backs drafted in the same year.

Washington selected Martin with the 47th overall pick of the draft while Philadelphia chose Brown with the 66th overall choice.

In choosing Martin following the selection of Witherspoon by Seattle, Illinois had two players taken among the draft’s first 50 players for the first time since 2012.

Martin lined up at a variety of positions in the Fighting Illini secondary this season but primarily played cornerback.

A 13-game starter, the 5-11, 194-pounder from Lehigh Acres, Fla., led Illinois with 50 solo stops among his 64 tackles.

He finished third in the Big Ten with 14 passes defended, intercepted three passes and broke up 11 more to earn all-Big Ten honors, named to the second team by a media panel and the third team by conference coaches.

Martin is the first Illinois player to be taken by Washington since defensive back Scott Turner was taken in the seventh round in 1995.

Brown started 50 games over a five-year collegiate career with Illinois.

The 6-0, 205-pound native of London, Ontario earned first-team all-Big Ten recognition from league coaches after recording 59 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, one sack and six interceptions during his senior season in 2022.

The first Illinois player taken by the Eagles since wide receiver Mike Bellamy in 1990, Brown concluded his college career as a two-time all-Big Ten pick with 319 tackles, 10 interceptions, 26 passes defended, 10 tackles for a loss and four forced fumbles.

The NFL selection process concludes Saturday the final four rounds of the draft scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Union Station in downtown Kansas City.