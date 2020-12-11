Niemann, Hawkeyes chase 'best' against Badgers

From Nick Niemann’s spot in the core of the Iowa defense, there is no mystery about what Wisconsin wants to do today against the Hawkeyes.

“They’re going to try to run the ball right down the middle of the field on the defense,’’ Niemann said. “And if you can’t stop that, you’re going to be in trouble.’’

That pretty well summarizes what the Badgers will attempt to accomplish in the 2:30 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium.

There is also no mystery to what Niemann will bring to field on a day when he will be recognized along with 21 other seniors prior to the Hawkeyes’ last scheduled home game.

Expected to lineup at weakside linebacker to make the 21st start of his career, Niemann is in the midst of the most productive season of his collegiate career.

He currently ranks second in the Big Ten with 69 tackles, a collection that included 17 stops during Iowa’s victory at Penn State.

Niemann’s tackle total against the Nittany Lions was the most by an Iowa player since Anthony Hitchens recorded 19 in an game against Iowa State in 2012.

The effort was also reflective of what the 6-foot-4, 233-pound Sycamore, Ill., native has been giving the Hawkeyes on a weekly basis.