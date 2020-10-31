Nixon continues strong start for Hawkeyes

Goose eggs: Iowa has not scored a touchdown in the second half of any of its last five Big Ten games and has scored just three points in the final two quarters of its first two games this year.

The Hawkeyes won three of those five games — which is the true bottom line — but coach Kirk Ferentz sees a need for better second-half production.

"Today, they just outplayed us in the second half," Ferentz said. "… We didn’t do anything well enough, consistently well enough, to win a game in the Big Ten. That is what we have to get figured out."

Back at it: After not catching a pass in Iowa’s opener at Purdue, Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught a career-high seven passes Saturday.

The senior covered 84 yards on his receptions and was one of nine Hawkeyes to record caatches in the game.

His work started with a 6-yard reception on the Hawkeyes’ first snap of the game.

Airing it out: The 50 passes attempted by Iowa starter Spencer Petras were the most thrown in a game by a Hawkeye quarterback since Jake Rudock threw the ball 56 times in a 2014 game against Maryland.

Things didn’t end well for Iowa that day either. The Terrapins won 38-31.