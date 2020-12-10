Nixon making the grade for Hawkeyes

It would be easy to measure Daviyon Nixon’s growth by counting the mounting pile of sacks and tackles for loss the University of Iowa junior has collected this season.
He leads the Big Ten Conference in both categories, crafting a dominating junior season as a first-year lineup regular at defensive tackle for the Hawkeyes.
But Nixon’s growth extends beyond the confines of the football field.
The 6-foot-3, 305-pound lineman who became a human highlight reel as he dodged would-be defenders trying to deny him a 71-yard interception return for a touchdown that sealed Iowa’s 41-21 victory at Penn State has embraced every opportunity he has received at Iowa.
As he has done with every opposing quarterback within his grasp, Nixon has wrapped his arms around the challenges he faced off the field to succeed.
Diagnosed with a learning disability while attending Indian Trail High School in Kenosha, Wis., Nixon’s path to becoming one of the most dominant linemen in college football hasn’t been easy.
Named Wednesday as one of five finalists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy presented to the national defensive player of the year, Nixon tackled it all head on.
“When I found out I had a learning disability, it kind of hurt because basically I felt like I had a label on my back, felt like I wasn’t the smart guy or that I was just stupid or dumb,’’ Nixon said. “But my parents helped me realize that it’s not that I am slow or dumb or anything like that. I just learned differently than other people.’’
That idea and the support of his family and teachers allowed Nixon to move forward.
“That opened my eyes,’’ Nixon said. “I have a lot of friends in special classes, in special ed classes and things like that back in Kenosha, but the idea that I learned differently than other people it opened my eyes a bit more to it all.’’
He said understanding that and realizing there are people willing and wanting to help made a difference.
He found educators willing to present material to him in a way that made sense.
Mathematics problems, for example, could be translated into football scenarios which helped Nixon grasp concepts and then successfully accomplish the objectives in the classroom.
“Having to fight through all of that, it was more so the mindset that I don’t have to be down on myself. I don’t have to keep calling myself dumb or look at myself a certain way because I am going to a different classroom to take a test,’’ Nixon said. “It’s all to get better and the sooner I realized that, the better I got.’’
Nixon spent the first year of his college career at Iowa Western Community College, continuing to grow academically and athletically.
As he worked to put himself in a position academically to enroll at a four-year institution following his freshman year, Nixon continued to grow his game with one of the nation’s top junior college programs.
Iowa continued to recruit him, but others, including Alabama, offered Nixon college scholarships based on his play at Iowa Western.
Although impressed by the attention from others, Nixon remained with an Iowa program that had stuck by him from the start.
He arrived at Iowa in 2018, but redshirted his first season on campus to solidify his academics and prepare himself to compete at the next level.
Nixon saw action in 13 games a year ago for the Hawkeyes, starting one, but mostly filling a role as part of a rotation at defensive tackle.
“I remember watching our game against Illinois a year ago, watching Daviyon and Zach VanValkenburg out there when the (back-ups) were out there,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Both of those guys looked fairly pedestrian. I don’t mean that in a negative way, but they just looked OK, out there killing time while the other guys were resting. Neither of those guys are playing pedestrian right now.’’
As Iowa works toward Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. regular-season finale against Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium, no defensive lineman in the Big Ten has been as productive as Nixon has during the Hawkeyes’ 5-2 start.
Nixon leads the Big Ten with 13 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks and the 41 tackles he has recorded are the most among Big Ten linemen.
That doesn’t surprise Jack Heflin, a graduate transfer from Northern Illinois who starts at the Hawkeyes' other defensive tackle position.
“I knew he was a freak athlete when I got here. That man is built different,’’ Heflin said. “I practice with him every day. I knew when he caught that pick (at Penn State) that he was going to take it to the house.’’
In addition to his pick-six at Penn State, Nixon has also forced one fumble, broken up one pass and recorded one quarterback hurry to lead the Iowa defense.
“Daviyon is playing as well as anybody as an inside player for us, extremely disruptive,’’ Ferentz said. “He’s giving us a lot of life, energy and leadership out there on the field.’’
Ferentz suspects Nixon has played his way onto an All-American list or two.
“Legitimate first team, that wouldn’t shock me because the guy is playing really well,’’ Ferentz said. “It’s a real tribute to him to stick with it. His family has been supportive and we’re just thrilled that he’s on our football team.’’
Nixon, who is also a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy and the Chuck Bednarik Award, takes it all in stride.
“The awards, they’re special and I am more than happy to be a part of them, but for me personally I want to win,’’ Nixon said. “That’s been my goal since I got here, every day, every morning and every time I go out on that field, all I want to do is go out with my team and win. The awards, they come later. Right now, my goal is to beat Wisconsin.’’
And on the field, like his experiences in the classroom, that will be a collaborative endeavor.
“As much as I want to go out there and try to make every play I can, I’ve got to be able to do my assignment and let other people make plays as well. You’ve got to share the wealth and share the love,’’ Nixon said. “I need my team to have my back and they do.’’
