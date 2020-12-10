Nixon making the grade for Hawkeyes

That doesn’t surprise Jack Heflin, a graduate transfer from Northern Illinois who starts at the Hawkeyes' other defensive tackle position.

“I knew he was a freak athlete when I got here. That man is built different,’’ Heflin said. “I practice with him every day. I knew when he caught that pick (at Penn State) that he was going to take it to the house.’’

In addition to his pick-six at Penn State, Nixon has also forced one fumble, broken up one pass and recorded one quarterback hurry to lead the Iowa defense.

“Daviyon is playing as well as anybody as an inside player for us, extremely disruptive,’’ Ferentz said. “He’s giving us a lot of life, energy and leadership out there on the field.’’

Ferentz suspects Nixon has played his way onto an All-American list or two.

“Legitimate first team, that wouldn’t shock me because the guy is playing really well,’’ Ferentz said. “It’s a real tribute to him to stick with it. His family has been supportive and we’re just thrilled that he’s on our football team.’’

Nixon, who is also a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy and the Chuck Bednarik Award, takes it all in stride.