Nixon third of four Hawkeyes drafted

Nixon’s wait ended one pick after Minnesota took Smith-Marsette, chosen by the Panthers with the 14th pick of the fifth round and the 158th overall pick in the draft class.

After watching the first night of the draft in Iowa City with his parents, he spent Friday and Saturday in his hometown of Kenosha, Wis., watching with family and friends.

The call from Carolina caught him by surprise.

"It came as a total shock," Nixon said in a video conference with Panthers beat reporters. "I didn’t know when I was going or who would pick me. It was a real shock."

The 6-3, 313-pound Nixon led the Big Ten with 13 tackles for a loss and ranked fourth in the conference with 5.5 sacks among his 45 tackles last fall during his only full season as an Iowa starter.

"I feel like (Carolina) is getting the best defensive tackle in the draft," Nixon said. "I’ve been through trials and tribulations, but they’re getting a good leader who will do everything I need to do for my teammates and coaches, somebody who is determined and is ready to rock and roll."

With defensive end Chauncey Golston taken Friday in the third round by the Cowboys, Nixon became the third of four Hawkeyes selected in this year’s draft.