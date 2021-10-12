No big bye week changes for Cyclones

Youngsters push for playing time: Iowa State’s young players, including true freshmen, have gotten several opportunities this season to prove they belong on the field.

Safety Beau Freyler, running back Eli Sanders and receiver Jaylin Noel have carved out important roles. Campbell said even more young players are pushing for time.

“I’ve always believed that when you have competition daily and you have to walk onto the football field and compete for playing time and reps, then that heightens everybody’s sense of urgency," said Campbell. "That’s where sometimes having a little bit of a veteran team, you can maybe not have that. But man, when those young guys don’t care about how the veterans are and they’re coming in trying to compete and play, then I think what you have is it raises everybody’s level. That’s a huge positive for us right now and we’ve had it since fall camp.

Against Kansas and UNLV, almost everyone on the team got to play. And some of those players, like true freshman running back Deon Silas, have shown they are ready to play at this level.