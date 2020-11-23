No shortage of motivation for Hawkeyes, Huskers

Motivation won’t be an issue Friday when the football teams from Iowa and Nebraska renew acquaintances at Kinnick Stadium.
While the Hawkeyes look to sustain momentum from three consecutive wins following an 0-2 start, the Cornhuskers view the noon matchup as an opportunity to move beyond a listless performance in a 41-23 loss to Illinois last weekend.
The Black Friday border battle, as Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann put it on Monday, should look a lot like recent games between the teams.
“They’ll come out and try to run it down our throats, try to out-physical us in all three phases of game and try to punch us in the mouth and keep us down,’’ Domann said.
“And, we’re going to try to do the same thing. So, it’s about not being discouraged if they get us or if we get them, just stay levelheaded and play four quarters of good football.’’
Iowa used the leg of kickers Miguel Recinos and Keith Duncan in the final seconds to escape with three-point victories in the Heroes Game the past two years, games which included an intensity the Hawkeyes have regained since their own sluggish start to the current season.
Hawkeye linebacker Nick Niemann said following Saturday’s 41-21 win at Penn State he believes the turnaround took place after Iowa examined itself in a mirror.
“We knew what we were capable of doing. It was kind of putting our foot down and making the decision that we weren’t going to let the train go off the tracks,’’ Niemann said. “We were going to show up, keep working and play like we were capable of playing.’’
The result?
Iowa has outscored its last three opponents 125-35, the most productive three-game stretch for the Hawkeyes since outscoring Wisconsin, Northwestern and Minnesota 127-34 over three weeks during the 2002 season.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost said he simply wants his team, now sitting at 1-3, to get back to playing up to its capabilities.
“We’re so much better in so many ways but we weren’t Saturday (against Illinois) and that’s what frustrates me,’’ Frost said. “We’ve taken steps forward, but I feel like we took a step back Saturday.’’
Coming off of a win over Penn State the week before, Frost sensed a lack of intensity on the practice field last week.
He then saw it carry over to the game against Illinois, agreeing his team lacked the energy and enthusiasm it takes to play winning football in the Big Ten.
“It’s our job to coach it into these guys. We’ve got a lot of guys who have that, but it wasn’t there as a team,’’ Frost said. “… A little bit of it, we’ve got a young team that thought they won one game and everything was good, and that the next one was going to be a win, too. That’s not the way this game works. Hopefully, we learned a lesson.’’
In initial practices for the Hawkeyes, Frost likes what he has seen from his team.
“Our guys have responded. The energy is way better. I think they’re excited to play Iowa,’’ Frost said. “Iowa is a really good team and it’s going to be a black-and-blue game like it always is against those guys. They’re going to make you earn it.’’
Frost is going to make Nebraska’s starting quarterback earn his opportunity this week, saying that Luke McCaffrey and Adrian Martinez will compete in practice this week for the chance to start against the Hawkeyes.
“There’s no doubt in my mind Luke McCaffrey’s the future around here, but right now to help us win we’ve got to play the guy who gives us the best chance,’’ Frost said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!