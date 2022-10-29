No sweat, Stevens delivers for Iowa

IOWA CITY — True freshman Drew Stevens didn’t sweat attempting the longest field goal of his Iowa career.

“I didn’t have time to think about it," Stevens said. “You get the call, you go in and you kick it."

Stevens did just that on four occasions Saturday, hitting each including a career-long 54-yard field goal during the Hawkeyes’ 33-13 victory over Northwestern at Kinnick Stadium.

The 54-yard kick came with 1 minute, 20 seconds remaining in the third quarter and extended Iowa’s lead to 23-7.

He said the kick was right at the limit he had told coaches he felt good about following warm-ups.

Stevens said he felt ready as he set up for a kick that matched the seventh-longest field goal in Hawkeye history and was the longest for an Iowa kicker since Marshall Koehn hit from 57 in a 2015 game.

“It’s pretty comfortable knowing (snapper) Luke Elkin and (holder) Tory Taylor are both pretty robotic with the snap and hold and getting it down," Stevens said. “At the end of the day, if I do mess up because I’m human, I know the defense has my back."

The field goal was three yards longer than the previous career best for Stevens and was the 10th he hit in 11 tries since moving into the lineup.

He said he has felt good all season and credits competition with preparing him.

“I’m doing as well as I’m doing right now because of Aaron (Blom) and because of how good he is," Stevens said. “It has pushed me try to be better and to be the best player I can be."

Shuffled five: Iowa started its third combination of offensive linemen in four games Saturday.

Connor Colby shifted from right tackle to left guard with Jack Plumb making his first start of the season at right tackle. Colby started at a guard position 11 times before opening at right tackle in Iowa’s first seven games this fall.

Colby learned of the move in a text message from coaches on the bus ride home from the airport in Cedar Rapids to campus following the Hawkeyes’ loss at Ohio State on Oct. 22.

“First day out it was a little bit of an adjustment just getting comfortable in the left-handed stance," Colby said. "I’ve never played on the left side before, so it was different."

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said while Colby had been making progress in practice at tackle, he felt that wasn’t carrying over to games and opted to shift him back to a guard role he handled well a year ago as a freshman.

The other three spots remained unchanged, with Mason Richman opening at left tackle, Logan Jones at center and Beau Stephens at right guard.

Coming up short: About the only thing that didn’t work Saturday for Iowa was when it trotted punter Tory Taylor into the game.

Taylor shanked a 12-yard punt on his only attempt of the day.

“I know they warmed up at halftime again, but it’s been a rare time when he hasn’t had much activity for us so maybe that threw him off," Ferentz said. “If it did, I hope we make that a pattern."

Big deal: Northwestern’s first touchdown was the first scored by the Wildcats’ Duke Olges.

A 6-foot-4, 260-pound junior from New Trier, Ill., Olges is a converted defensive lineman and his catch of a 1-yard pass from Brendan Sullivan on a fourth-down play was not only the first touchdown reception of his career, it was the first catch of his college career.

Offered a scholarship by Iowa out of New Trier High School, Olges studied Shodakan Karate for 12 years and is a fifth-degree black belt.

Purdue time set: The starting time for Iowa’s next game was announced Saturday night.

The Hawkeyes will play at Purdue at 11 a.m. next Saturday. The game will be televised by FS1.

Career first: One week after collecting his first career receptions, receiver Diante Vines made his first career start for the Hawkeyes.

And, he delivered. Vines caught a pair passes for 22 yards, one of eight Hawkeyes to catch a pass in the game.

The redshirt sophomore who missed his first season at Iowa because of an Achilles injury positioned himself for additional opportunities during spring practices. A broken wrist suffered during fall camp kept Vines off the field until Iowa’s game at Ohio State on Oct. 22.

Hawkeyes land recruit: Iowa added a junior college defensive tackle to its 2023 recruiting class early Saturday morning.

Anterio Thompson, a 6-foot-2, 295-pound lineman from Iowa Western celebrated his 20th birthday by announcing shortly after midnight that he will sign with the Hawkeyes.

“I’m staying home! Committed," Thompson wrote on social media announcing his decision.

Thompson was offered a scholarship by Iowa on Monday and selected the Hawkeyes over Illinois, Nebraska, Kansas, North Carolina State and Washington State among a collection of 17 offers from Division I programs.

A Dubuque native who played at Hempstead High School, Thompson redshirted as a freshman at Iowa Western in 2021 and will arrive at Iowa in January with three years of eligibility remaining. He currently has 17 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for a loss and four sacks through seven games with the Reivers.

Thompson is the 17th player to announce intentions to sign in December as part of Iowa’s 2023 recruiting class.