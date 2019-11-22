Northern Iowa looks to bounce back against Western

CEDAR FALLS — There is just one message Northern Iowa senor Jaylin James wanted his team to hear as the ninth-ranked Panthers began preparing for their regular-season finale Saturday against Western Illinois at the UNI-Dome.
James understands everybody was hurting a bit after tough road loss at South Dakota State last Saturday, but at 7-4 overall and 5-2 in Missouri Valley football Conference, UNI has all but assured itself a spot in the 24-team FCS Playoff field.
What James wanted to make clear to his teammates there is a lot still possible.
"Obviously, it was a devastating loss," James said. "I think the biggest thing after that type of game is not losing any hope. We are still a great team. You just can't lose hope, you got to get better every single day and prepare for the next opponent."
The Leathernecks (1-10, 1-6) are that next opponent. While a national seed and first-round bye are plausible, the Panthers want to make one last, strong statement for the FCS Playoff Selection Committee.
"I want to emphasize that to everyone," running back and senior Trevor Allen said. "Right now every one considers us the underdog. Obviously, we don't believe that. We feel we have the ability and chance to win it all. As of right now we put ourselves in the position if we win we are in the playoffs so the ball is in our court."
While injuries have hamstrung the offense in recent weeks, the Panthers are getting healthier. Slot receiver Deion McShane is close to returning. Sophomore running back Tyler Hoosman will be ready for the playoffs. And, star sophomore receiver Isaiah Weston is progressing from a foot injury to where he once again will be a game time decision against the Leathernecks.
"Obviously, I'm banged up like every one else around the country playing football," Allen said. "We are all banged up. We all have our bumps and bruises, but I'm playing. And, we have a lot of guys who are close to getting back on the field, too, and that will help."
This is a game UNI should be heavily favored.
Western Illinois has struggled on offense as it ranks 106th in the FCS in rushing, and 67th in passing. The Leathernecks leading rusher is Clint Ratkovich who has 251 yards on 53 carries. He also has 51 catches for 408 yards. Those type of numbers will find a tough road to hoe against a Panther defense that ranks second in the MVFC in allowing just 118.5 rush yards per game, and a defense that ranks third allowing just 313.4 yards a game.
"I'd say they are the same as last year as far as what they run on offense," UNI head coach Mark Farley said. "They run a lot of speed sweeps and all that on offense. Defensively, they start out in a four-man front and will jump into a three-man front ... similar to what we do."
Offensively, UNI hopes it can get its offense back on track.
Without Weston in the lineup, the Panthers have scored just 24 points in their last two games. But UNI should be able to move the ball against a defense that allows 480.5 yards per game, including 222.8 on the ground.
Look for Panther quarterback Will McElvain to have a bounce back game after throwing three interceptions and a season-low 85 passing yards last week at SDSU.
"I put it more on the coaches that we probably need to clean it up a little better for Will to give him better opportunities," Farley said. "We have to play to his particular strength with our offensive game plan and keep playing to his ability."
A win Saturday would see UNI finish a perfect 6-0 inside the UNI-Dome, a feat it hasn't done since 2011 when it went 5-0 (6-0 counting the playoffs) at home. It also would put the Panthers at the minimum in the conversation for a national seed.
"Obviously, a win is a win, because they are hard to come across," James said. "But in the situation that we are in right now if we could come up with a big win that would be huge for the playoff committee to see that."
The FCS playoff field will be announced at 11:30 a.m. Sunday on ESPNU.