Northern Iowa looks to bounce back against Western

While injuries have hamstrung the offense in recent weeks, the Panthers are getting healthier. Slot receiver Deion McShane is close to returning. Sophomore running back Tyler Hoosman will be ready for the playoffs. And, star sophomore receiver Isaiah Weston is progressing from a foot injury to where he once again will be a game time decision against the Leathernecks.

"Obviously, I'm banged up like every one else around the country playing football," Allen said. "We are all banged up. We all have our bumps and bruises, but I'm playing. And, we have a lot of guys who are close to getting back on the field, too, and that will help."

This is a game UNI should be heavily favored.

Western Illinois has struggled on offense as it ranks 106th in the FCS in rushing, and 67th in passing. The Leathernecks leading rusher is Clint Ratkovich who has 251 yards on 53 carries. He also has 51 catches for 408 yards. Those type of numbers will find a tough road to hoe against a Panther defense that ranks second in the MVFC in allowing just 118.5 rush yards per game, and a defense that ranks third allowing just 313.4 yards a game.