Northern Iowa uses defensive scores to slam door on Western Illinois

MACOMB, Illinois — Do not test Northern Iowa defensive back Woo Governor.

Governor entered the season with no interceptions in his career, but, after getting a taste of the "addictive feeling" two weeks ago against North Dakota, he will not leave the season with the same number.

A pair of Governor pick sixes helped the Panthers notch their first win of the season as UNI bludgeoned the Western Illinois Leathernecks, 52-17, on the road, Saturday.

The Panthers' offense continued to struggle with finishing its drives in the first quarter of the game as UNI saw drives stall at the WIU 44, 41 and the UNI 41. On their final drive of the first 15 minutes, the Panthers drove the ball to the WIU 33, but a sack cost UNI eight yards on third and four forced the Panthers out of field goal range.

While its offense spun its wheels, UNI’s defense showed shades of recent Panther defenses. The Leathernecks' first drive looked promising as they drove the ball down to the UNI 18.

However, on second and four, WIU quarterback Clay Bruno rolled to his right and launched a pass over the head of his intended receiver. Senior safety Benny Sapp III intercepted the errant pass in the end zone for a touchback.

In the second quarter, the UNI offense fed off the play and rid itself of its red zone blues.

With 11:52 remaining in the half, Theo Day found senior wide receiver Quan Hampton in the back of the end zone on a six-yard passing score.

WIU managed to respond on their ensuing drive. UNI’s defense helped WIU with a facemask penalty on second and six from the UNI 46. With the ball on the UNI 31, the Leathernecks picked up 15 yards in two plays to enter the red zone for the second time of the half.

But, UNI forced three consecutive incompletions and WIU settled for the 34-yard field goal. Laramie Mason converted on the attempt and cut UNI’s lead to 7-3 with 8:13 remaining in the half.

Despite the Leathernecks' response, UNI’s offense continued to surge in the second quarter as Day connected with Sam Schnee on back-to-back passes for 12 and 17 yards to put UNI on the fringe of the red zone at the WIU 28.

Dom Williams toted the rock on each of the next six plays for the Panthers before powering into the end zone from one yard out to put UNI on top 14-3.

UNI capitalized on a WIU three and out on the following drive and Matthew Cook drilled a 34-yard field goal with 41 seconds remaining in the half to put UNI ahead 17-3 after 30 minutes of action.

The Leathernecks came out of the second half swinging as Bruno found Jaylen Reed on the fourth play of the drive for a 47-yard touchdown pass to cut the UNI lead to 17-10.

Day and company did not wait long to send their response.

On second and 12, Day broke loose from a sack attempt and scrambled forward for a gain of 10 yards. On the next play, Day escaped a collapsing pocked, rolled right and found tight end Sergio Morancy for a gain of 24 yards and the first down.

Day capped of the drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Hampton two plays later, putting UNI on top 21-10.

With the outcome of the game uncertain, the UNI defense slammed the door on the Leathernecks as Governor came up with his back-to-back pick sixes.

Leading 38-10, UNI forced a turnover on downs at the WIU 42 yard line. Gains of 16 and 15 yards on consecutive plays gave UNI possession on the WIU 7 to end the third quarter.

UNI officially shut the door on the Leathernecks as Day threw for his third touchdown of the game, connecting with Desmond Hutson on a seven-yard completion.

Leading 45-10, UNI regained possession with 11:29 remaining in the game following a WIU punt. Redshirt freshman quarterback Aidan Dunne relieved Day and led a 9:56 minute drive, capped by a four-yard touchdown run from Bettendorf graduate Harrison Bey-Buie.

After a late WIU touchdown, UNI emerged from their second conference game of the season with a win to improve to 1-3 on the season.