Northern Iowa values versatility among DBs

And then there is a Austin Evans, who very well could be the Panthers’ X-Factor on defense. As a freshman and sophomore, Evans appeared in 25 games, most of them at corner.

Last season, Evans played both safety and a spot UNI refers to as slot corner/nickel, a hybrid position that Johnson says allows the defense to be faster by playing a little smaller body at that position in the structure of the Panthers’ defense and not lose anything.

“That could be interesting because Austin could go to corner, safety or slot corner/nickel,” Johnson said. “He is willing to be a physical and he can do a lot of things.”

There are other players Johnson is excited to see when fall practice rolls around, including Isaiah Nimmers, who worked his way into a regular role in 2018 before suffering a catastrophic knee injury in UNI’s 2018 playoff win over Lamar.

“He was never able to get his body back last fall, but I like the way he was progressing in the winter and was excited to see him in the spring and to see if he would be the guy who replaces Roosevelt,” Johnson said.

Other experienced guys returning are senior Spencer Perry, who got significant reps at safety last season, as well as veterans Eric Mooney, Zac Kibby and Jevon Brekke.