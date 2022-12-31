Notebook: LaPorta has his day as Hawkeye QB

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sam LaPorta did more than set up Iowa’s first touchdown Saturday.

The all-American tight end even made his college debut as a quarterback in the Hawkeyes’ 21-0 victory over Kentucky in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

“Two carries I guess, but it was alright. I felt comfortable back there," LaPorta said.

Taking direct snaps in a wildcat look early in the fourth quarter, LaPorta gained six yards on his two carries.

He picked up all six on his first run, then handed off to Kaleb Johnson for a two-yard gain before the Wildcats denied LaPorta a first-down opportunity, stopping him at the line of scrimmage.

“I’ve been in the huddle for a couple thousand plays probably but it’s definitely different when you're giving the play call and not receiving it," LaPorta said.

LaPorta, who worked out as an emergency option at quarterback during bowl preparations, said coaches told him he might see a few snaps if the game allowed.

“Tote the rock a time or two," LaPorta said.

In addition to gaining 56 yards on five receptions, LaPorta said he may have lobbied for the opportunity to throw the ball as well.

“I was telling them my shoulder was warm and I felt loose," he said. “I don’t know. I guess we weren’t out there long enough to throw the ball."

And when it was over, LaPorta soaked it all in following his final college game.

“When I was coming off the field, I was crying like a baby, just really emotional, so many memories," LaPorta said.

Taylor’s time: Iowa punter Tory Taylor turned in what coach Kirk Ferentz called one the junior’s best games as a Hawkeye.

Taylor averaged 48.2 yards on eight punts, including four that left Kentucky inside its own 10-yard line.

But, he’s not done yet.

The 25-year-old Australian announced following the game that he will return to Iowa for his senior season.

“Although the time may be right to leave, I will be coming back next year, just really looking forward to it," Taylor said. “We’ve kind of got a young group, bringing in a pretty special quarterback and a couple pretty big transfers. I think this team can go far and I want to be part of it."

Establishing a standard: Freshman Xavier Nwankpa recorded eight tackles, broke up one pass and intercepted one that he returned 52 yards for a touchdown in his first collegiate start.

“It definitely sets the bar for me for where I have to go, where I have to improve," Nwankpa said. “So keep making plays, have fun and work to improve in the spring and get ready for the fall."

By the script: Ferentz said things could not have gone much better for Iowa in all three phases of the game Saturday.

“If we could have written the script today, it was just perfect. It was a testament to the way our guys prepare and the work they put in beyond the practice field," Ferentz said.

The win was also the 10th bowl victory for Iowa in Ferentz’s 24 seasons, which ties him with Joe Paterno of Penn State for the most bowl wins by a coach as a member of the Big Ten.

Defensive difference: When Nwankpa intercepted a Destin Wade pass and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, it grew Iowa’s collection of defensive touchdowns this season to five.

Cooper DeJean made it six a little later in the quarter, continuing a season-long strength of the Iowa defense.

The Hawkeyes lead the Big Ten and now matches Western Kentucky for the most defensive touchdowns by any team in the nation this season with a half dozen.

Iowa’s defense has returned four interceptions for touchdowns and ran back two fumbles for scores this season.

Including two safeties, the Hawkeye defense scored 40 points this season.

First start: When Nwankpa started at strong safety for Iowa on Saturday as part of an alignment that included Sebastian Castro at the cash position, he became the second true freshman to start on offense or defense for the Hawkeyes this season.

Running back Kaleb Johnson made his sixth start of the year in the game against Kentucky.

Nwankpa is the 33rd true freshman to start during Kirk Ferentz’s 24 seasons and is the first to start in the defensive backfield since Dane Belton in 2019.

The last true freshman to start at strong safety for Iowa was Bob Sanders in 2000.

Mason City’s own: The Hawkeye Marching Band paid tribute to Iowa’s own music man with its halftime performance Saturday.

The music of Mason City native Meredith Willson was featured throughout the band’s performance.

They add up: Saturday was Iowa’s 35th bowl game appearance.

The Hawkeyes, who have been bowl eligible in 20 of the last 21 seasons, moved to 18-16-1 in postseason bowls with the win against Kentucky.

Iowa is 7-6 all-time against teams from the Southeastern Conference in bowl games, including its split with the Wildcats the past two seasons.

The next step: Former Iowa running back Gavin Williams announced Saturday that he will continue his career at Northern Illinois.

Williams entered the transfer portal earlier this month after rushing for 138 yards on 43 carries this season for the Hawkeyes.