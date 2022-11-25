Notebook: Slow start sinks Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — All week, coach Kirk Ferentz told his Iowa football team it would take a 60-minute effort to get past Nebraska.

Trouble was on Friday, the Hawkeyes couldn’t put 30 minutes of winning football together and the result was a 24-17 loss to the Cornhuskers in the regular-season finale at Kinnick Stadium.

A slow start, an on-again, off-again issue for the Hawkeyes throughout the roller-coaster ride that has been a 7-5 season, once against plagued Iowa.

From a pair of fumbles that led to 10 points and an 87-yard touchdown pass that led to the Cornhuskers’ first seven, it was a struggle early on both sides of the ball.

“I don’t want to say we could have played worse in the first half, but really put ourselves in a tough position the first 30 minutes with the turnovers and penalties and giving up the big plays," Ferentz said. “The thing we talked about at the half, 30 more minutes. Nobody can predict what’s going to happen, but if we weren’t playing hard, if we gave up on the thing, we would have had no chance. The guys fought and really battled."

Linebacker Seth Benson appreciated that the most.

“People who were in there, they fought, right up until the end," Benson said. “You never know where the ball is going to bounce."

But the loss was tough to take.

“It’s pretty disappointing," quarterback Alex Padilla said. “We had a goal coming out of the Ohio State game that we wanted to win five. We won four and had an opportunity to win the fifth today, but just didn’t play well enough."

Petras injures shoulder: Iowa starting quarterback Spencer Petras exited the game with a shoulder injury suffered when he fumbled with 6 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

The senior completed 1 of 6 passes in his final home game.

Ferentz said he expects to learn more about Petras’ situation on Monday.

Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins missed the game with a muscle issue near his hip, an injury suffered in practice on Wednesday.

Iowa did welcome the return of receiver Keagan Johnson to the field, seeing a few snaps in his first action since the Nevada game in mid-September.

Ground stoppage: Iowa limited Nebraska to 51 rushing yards.

It marked the eighth time this season the Hawkeyes have given up fewer than 100 rushing yards to an opponent.

Firing blanks: For the first time in 19 games, Iowa was held scoreless in the opening half.

Nebraska held the Hawkeyes without a point over the first 30 minutes as it opened a 17-point halftime lead Friday.

The last time Iowa went scoreless in a half was on Oct. 23, 2021 when Wisconsin opened a 20-0 lead on its way to a 27-7 win over ninth-ranked Iowa at Camp Randall Stadium.

Special day: A group of 27 Iowa seniors was honored prior to Friday’s game, a special day for players, parents and extended families as well.

For starting offensive tackle Jack Plumb it marked the first time that his grandfather, Ted Plumb, a coach on the Chicago Bears’ 1985 Super Bowl team, had the chance to watch Plumb play for the Hawkeyes in person.

Jack Plumb said his grandparents drove from Texas for the occasion.

“We talk after pretty much every game, but to have them here, that means a lot to me,’’ Plumb said. “It’s going to be an emotional day. I know it was for me in high school. To have been here for five years, there’s a lot of memories.’’

Black Friday: Iowa and Nebraska played on Black Friday for the 12th consecutive year, extending a Cornhuskers tradition of playing on the day after Thanksgiving that reached 33 years Friday.

Iowa has an 8-4 record in its Black Friday matchups with Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers previously played Colorado from 1996-2010 and Oklahoma from 1990-95 on Black Friday before carrying the tradition forward when Nebraska joined the Big Ten.

Morgan is captain: Longtime Iowa assistant coach Reese Morgan was the Hawkeyes’ honorary captain Friday.

Morgan was a member of the Iowa coaching staff for 19 years, coaching the defensive line his final seven seasons after coaching the Hawkeye offensive line from 2003-11 and serving as the recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach from 2000-02.

Iowa lands receiver: Iowa added a receiver to its 2023 recruiting class on Thanksgiving.

Dayton Howard, a 6-foot-5, 190-pounder from Park Hill High School in Kansas City, Mo., became the 20th player to commit to the Hawkeyes in the current recruiting cycle. Howard caught 45 passes for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns in 10 games as a senior at Park Hill.

Ranked as a three-star recruit by both Rivals and 247Sports, Howard is the third receiver to commit to Iowa. Jarriett Buie of Tampa, Fla., committed earlier this month and Alex Mota of Marion, Iowa, announced his intentions to sign with Iowa in February.

Howard visited Iowa State, Kansas and Kansas State earlier this fall but Iowa was the first to offer him a scholarship.