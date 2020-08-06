Nov. 22, 1998: Fry deserves better than this for final act

It's not the way Hayden Fry would have chosen to end his career.

Was it the end? We don't really know. We may not know for sure for more than a week.

Fry said he needs to talk to a lot of people and that will take time. He left open the possibility that an announcement could be forthcoming Monday or Tuesday, but he said he'd actually prefer to wait until after Thanksgiving break.

His players and assistant coaches say they don't know what will happen, and they're not lying. But they have suspicions, strong ones.

You could see it in their faces Saturday. You could see it in the tears around the corners of defensive tackle Jared DeVries' eyes. You could hear it in the muted melancholy of offensive coordinator Donnie Patterson's voice.

"We were leaving Kinnick after last week's game and we were stuck in traffic and my wife was kind of teary-eyed," Patterson said softly. "I asked `Are you OK?' She said `It's just really sad that this is all coming to an end. It's been such a great run.' "

It mostly definitely has been.

But it doesn't sound as though Patterson expects it to continue, does it?