Nov. 22, 1998: Fry deserves better than this for final act

(The Quad-City Times is rerunning some of Don Doxsie's most memorable columns from the past. This column originally appeared in the Times on Nov. 22, 1998.)
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — It was sort of sad. Check that. It was very sad.
It was almost like if you had this big, boffo Broadway hit that enjoyed this marvelous 20-year run, playing to appreciative crowds and rave reviews almost every step of the way. Then, in the final performance, all the actors simultaneously forgot their lines.
That's the way it felt when Minnesota hammered Iowa 49-7 Saturday afternoon in the MetroDome.
If this was the final act of Hayden Fry's two-decade run as the Iowa football coach — and the smart money says it was — he deserved better.
It was quite possibly the worst performance of the 238 games Fry has coached at Iowa.
It was only the fourth worst game in terms of margin of defeat, but those other three routs were against pretty fair teams — Nebraska, Purdue in the Mark Herrmann era, and Illinois before its program went in the toilet.
This one was against a program that was 1-6 in the Big Ten and which goes to bowl games about as often as its home state elects professional wrestlers governor.
It's not the way Hayden Fry would have chosen to end his career.
Was it the end? We don't really know. We may not know for sure for more than a week.
Fry said he needs to talk to a lot of people and that will take time. He left open the possibility that an announcement could be forthcoming Monday or Tuesday, but he said he'd actually prefer to wait until after Thanksgiving break.
His players and assistant coaches say they don't know what will happen, and they're not lying. But they have suspicions, strong ones.
You could see it in their faces Saturday. You could see it in the tears around the corners of defensive tackle Jared DeVries' eyes. You could hear it in the muted melancholy of offensive coordinator Donnie Patterson's voice.
"We were leaving Kinnick after last week's game and we were stuck in traffic and my wife was kind of teary-eyed," Patterson said softly. "I asked `Are you OK?' She said `It's just really sad that this is all coming to an end. It's been such a great run.' "
It mostly definitely has been.
But it doesn't sound as though Patterson expects it to continue, does it?
You could hear the same ambivalent resignation in the comments of others. There's just too much smoke here for there not to be a pretty big fire.
Fry admitted after Saturday's game that he's known for some time what he wants to do.
"I just don't want to make a hasty decision," he said. "But I've known for a long time."
Fry revealed for the first time that he nearly retired after the 1995 Sun Bowl victory over Washington, when his close friend and defensive coordinator Bill Brashier stepped down. He said the players who were going to be seniors the following season talked him out of it.
After the worst season and quite possibly the worst game of his tenure, it's doubtful anyone is going to talk Fry out of retirement this time.
You could see that in his body language Saturday.
As his players were going through the motions, stinking up the dome, letting a mediocre-at-best Minnesota team trample all over them, there was a noticeable lack of reaction from the old man.
Every now and then he would take off his hat and slap it against his thigh, the way he has a few thousand times over the past 20 years. But that was mostly in the first quarter.
There was a time early in the third quarter when he showed a final flicker of the old Fry fire. After Minnesota quarterback Billy Cockerham scrambled for 18 yards, he turned and chewed out assistant coaches Brett Bielema and John Austin.
But when Minnesota scored a few plays later, Fry just shook his head and quietly walked up the sideline.
When Kyle McCann threw an interception seconds later, Fry removed his hat one last time, throwing up his arms half-heartedly. McCann's next interception drew no reaction whatsoever.
For the rest of the day, the coach showed about as much emotion as those life-sized Fry cardboard cutouts a few Hawkeye fans were waving in the upper deck.
His team just kind of folded the tent and went to the house, as Fry would say. And he just kind of watched them do it.
Standing in the hallway outside the locker room, he hinted that his tent may be permanently folded.
"My wife's been on me for three years to hang it up," he said. "It might be time to go."
A few feet away, Shirley Fry was sniffling into a handkerchief. Maybe she just has a head cold, like the rest of us. Or maybe she knows she's finally getting her way.
Fry's players, who all said the retirement talk has not been a distraction, said he has not told them anything. And they haven't asked.
"Hopefully, Coach Fry will come back and perform some more magic," linebacker Matt Hughes said.
That's not likely. The magic clearly is gone.
The chances of us ever seeing anything at Iowa as long and lasting as the Hayden Fry era are highly unlikely.
"Slim and none," Patterson said. "And Slim has left town."
It's just too bad it had to end with such an uninspired whimper.
