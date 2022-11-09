November wins a Hawkeye tradition

IOWA CITY – It’s no coincidence.

Iowa winning late-season football games has been as much a part of November lately as Veterans Day and turkey and stuffing on the table on Thanksgiving.

“It’s our time. It’s when we’re at our best,’’ Hawkeye defensive tackle Noah Shannon said Tuesday.

That certainly has been the case lately.

Iowa has won the last 12 November football games it has played, a string of success that dates to a 24-22 loss at Wisconsin on Nov. 9, 2019.

The Hawkeyes followed by winning their final three games that November, including a win over eighth-ranked Minnesota, then won all four November games on its abbreviated 2020 schedule before running the table with four wins during the month a year ago.

Iowa extended the streak last week, opening November with a 24-3 victory at Purdue.

“We know the importance of November football,’’ Hawkeye linebacker Jack Campbell said. “A good college program that’s going to go on and do great things in the postseason or bowl games, you’ve got to be playing your best football at the end of the year.’’

Iowa crafted what coach Kirk Ferentz labeled its most complete game of a 5-4 season against the Boilermakers last weekend, an effort the Hawkeyes expect to build on as they prepare for Saturday’s 2:30 match-up with Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium.

The Badgers, 39-8 in November games themselves since 2010, match Iowa’s overall record and its 3-3 mark in the Big Ten, one game behind division-leading Illinois in a jumbled West Division race.

Both teams take the field Saturday with modest two-game conference win streaks and offenses that have progressed since slow starts to the season.

Interim Wisconsin coach Jim Leonhard, who has led the Badgers to a 3-1 record since replacing Paul Chryst since a 2-3 start, sees a different Iowa team than the one he has viewed on tape from earlier in the season.

“I think the last two games have by far been the best that they’ve played,’’ Leonhard said. “They’re starting to gain confidence, are running the ball better. I think you’re seeing the timing between that offensive line, the tight ends, the backs in run game, they’ve kind of hit their stride.’’

Hawkeye quarterback Spencer Petras sees that as well as Iowa prepares for Wisconsin, which has won eight of the last 10 games in the traditionally hard-fought battle for the Heartland Trophy.

With trophy games at Minnesota and against Nebraska to follow the match-up with the Badgers, Petras said the timing couldn’t better.

“I think for the most part, it’s our culture. I think where we have an advantage is just the way we practice you’re going to see a cumulative effect as the season goes along,’’ Petras said. “We’ve said from the beginning that we’re going to be playing our best football in November if we’re doing things right.’’

Ferentz said that has been a long-term objective for his program.

“We have always emphasized November football because that is what defines you typically in college football while in the NFL it’s December,’’ Ferentz said.

As a program, Ferentz said Iowa circled back that core belief after losing three of the five games it played at the end of the 2014 season.

The setbacks preceded a lopsided loss to Tennessee in the Gator Bowl that ended a 7-6 season.

“In ’14, we won seven games but it didn’t feel good,’’ Ferentz said. “We went back and looked at everything. I think since, we’ve been a little more productive, a little more efficient probably with part of the discussion being November football.’’

Ferentz credits the team’s players for turning things around.

Since 2015, Iowa has a 23-6 record in its November football games.

“It still gets back to players. Players drive the car. They’re the ones who it make it go or not and credit goes to our guys for doing a good job there,’’ Ferentz said.

Senior receiver Nico Ragaini considers playing well in November to a mindset that is embraced by Hawkeye players.

“November is just Iowa football,’’ Ragaini said. “It’s when the toughest teams prevail and I feel like we have that type of team each and every year.’’

The objective, Ragaini said, is to put together peak performances at a time of the season when the stakes are high.

Working to play its way back into the division race, the defending West Division champs see a need for that level of play to continue in Saturday’s game against Wisconsin.

“We take pride in November football. It’s going to be – whatever it is – something like 30, 32 degrees on Saturday. That’s great,’’ Petras said. “That’s what you signed up for in the Big Ten and that’s what you love.’’