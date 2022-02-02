 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IOWA FOOTBALL

Offensive, advisory remakes top Iowa priorities

IOWA CITY – After spending the past two weeks on the road recruiting, Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz said he and his staff will begin an internal review of the program next week.

That includes studying the offensive deficiencies Iowa had on the field in 2021 during a 10-4 season and digging deeper into off-field issues including the restructuring of an advisory committee Ferentz formed in the summer of 2020 following charges of racial inequities in the program by former players.

“Bottom line is I really believe strongly in our path,’’ Ferentz said Wednesday. “Our program is on a really good path, a strong foundation and we’re eager to try to move forward now. That’s really where our sights turn at this point.’’

Iowa returns 17 starters from its offensive and defensive lineups in the Citrus Bowl, but the review of a full season of tape over the past few weeks has left Ferentz with a clear picture of how the Hawkeyes must improve as they work toward the 2022 season.

That’s particularly the case on offense, where Iowa ranked 121st among 130 Football Bowl Subdivision program in total offense with an average of 303.7 yards per game.

The Hawkeyes ranked 99thh with a scoring average of 23.4 points, 102nd in rushing offense with 123.6 yards per game, 109th in passing offense with 180.1 yards per game and were 122nd in red zone offense.

As Iowa players work through offseason strength and conditioning programs to help them gain strength, Hawkeye coaches will work through an annual review of the program’s strengths and weaknesses.

Iowa’s offensive deficiencies will be among things dissected in depth when coaches sit down together for the first time next week to begin work toward 2022.

Calling it “the ultimate goal,’’ Ferentz pointed out that Iowa is third in the Big Ten in victories since 2015 and is second among Big Ten programs in wins over the past four seasons.

“We’ll work through the things that are challenges, just as we’ve done every year we’ve had challenges. That’s what this game is all about,’’ Ferentz said.

With coaches back in the office this week following two weeks of recruiting, they are meeting individually with players this week and next week will begin picking apart what transpired in 2021 and where things need to head in 2022.

Ferentz met with the team Wednesday morning and his message was simple.

“There are no incumbents. There’s opportunities for everybody right now and everybody has got to improve, coaches included. It starts with us,’’ Ferentz said.

Ferentz said he expects and wants good competition when spring practices begin in March, including at the quarterback spot where Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla return with starting experience and redshirt freshman Joey Labas will work through his first spring.

“There’s several positions where we have to do better if we’re going to move the ball and score points the way we want to,’’ Ferentz said. “… We don’t have to score 45 points, but we have to do better and we have to make the makeable plays. … We’ve got to throw it, we’ve got to catch it and we’ve got to protect and we’ve got to make positive yards when we run the football. That’s kind of where it is.’’

Ferentz announced last month plans to rebuild an advisory committee that had been place for 18 months, providing him with perspective and a resource following charges leveled by former players of racial inequities within the program.

The Iowa coach called the group’s work and perspective “helpful’’ in making the program more inclusive for all players.

He repeated Wednesday his plan is to continue the group with new members, something that remains in the formulative stage and he said its charge will remained unchanged.

“The work of the committee is to make this a better environment for our players who are here,’’ Ferentz said. “Those are the guys I’m most committed to and our job is to give them a great environment.’’

Ferentz said the change in the committee’s make-up should not have come as a surprise to its members, including several who expressed a desire to leave because of other professional time commitments.

“I don’t want to say all, but a lot of guys knew where we were heading on this thing. I think they had a good sense of it,’’ Ferentz said. “One thing about life, everybody has opinions about things and smart people can decipher through and try to figure out what’s factual.’’

Ferentz dismissed the recommendation of the group’s chair, former Hawkeye David Porter that the 24th-year coach step down, as opinion.

“I read it and that’s his opinion. There’s not much to react to other than I have a different opinion,’’ Ferentz said. “My intention is long term and big picture, not short term. Everybody is allowed to have an opinion.’’

Illinois Iowa Football

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz

 AP

IOWA ITEMS

Hawkeyes sign one: Iowa announced the addition of one scholarship player and two walk-ons as part of its 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday.

Deshaun Lee, a defensive back from Belleville, Mich., who committed to the Hawkeyes on Sunday, signed his letter of intent as the 18th member of Iowa’s 2022 recruiting class.

Two walk-on wide receivers, Alex Eichmann of Sussex, Wis., and Reese Osgood of Franklin, Wis., have joined a list of 12 committed walk-ons that includes defensive lineman Dominic Wiseman of Davenport North.

Coach Kirk Ferentz said the Hawkeyes continue to search for additional players through the transfer portal. However with the lowest attrition rate in the Big Ten – only five players have announced plans to transfer elsewhere – he said only limited roster space is available.

Seven arrive early: Seven members of the Hawkeyes’ 2022 recruiting class enrolled at Iowa for the spring semester and will participate in spring practices that begin in March.

That group includes four scholarship recruits, defensive end Brian Allen, defensive lineman Caden Crawford, defensive back TJ Hall and defensive back Xavier Nwankpa, as well as three walk-ons, linebacker Greg Fagan, kicker Drew Stevens and Iowa Western Community College transfer wide receiver Kaden Wetjen.

On scholarship: Ferentz said three Hawkeye walk-ons were placed on scholarship at the start of the spring semester.

Second-team fullback Turner Pallissard, second-team center Matt Fagan and linebacker Mike Timm, a special teams contributor, were given what Ferentz labeled “reward’’ scholarships for the contributions since arriving at Iowa.

