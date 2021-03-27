Offensive woes costly for Vikings in opener

It would have been hard to have asked for anything more from the Augustana College football team's defense in Saturday's CCIW spring season debut.
Led by sophomore linebacker Tim Swaney, the Viking defense held its own against a much more experienced Illinois Wesleyan offensive line playing its second game of the season.
But Augie's rebuilt offensive line had its issues as the offense sputtered and put even more pressure on that defense. The result was a tough 12-0 setback to the visiting Titans at Lindberg Stadium.
“The defense played tremendous,” Augie coach Steve Bell said. “It's hard to ask them to hold for that many possessions without Wesleyan getting a little bit of something. They did an excellent job of holding them to two field goals. That touchdown at the end, I'm sure they were gassed.”
IWU (1-1), playing its second game and having had time to work out some kinks, had a little more offensive flow but was still held to 273 yards offense in 75 snaps.
“We were playing real well,” said Swaney, a sophomore linebacker who finished with a game-high 16 tackles (eight solos) and four tackles-for-loss. “We were reading well, and we came out attacking and playing physical. … Our front seven just dominated today. We had a lot of great plays and a lot of tackles.”
Despite being pressed into some tough situations by a struggling offense, Augie's defense gave up just two field goals in the first three quarters and forced eight IWU punts.
“I thought we did some really good things,” IWU coach Norm Eash said. “It seemed like we moved the ball up and down the field, but we just couldn't get in the end zone. That's a credit to Augie. (Vikings defensive coordinator) Dick Maloney does a great job and I have a lot of respect for him.”
Maloney's defense held until early in the fourth when a turnover led to a short-field situation. Augie quarterback Alek Jacobs, who eventually left the game because of bad cramping, was hit on a blitz, and the ball popped out of his hands and into those of IWU lineman Fernando Chavez inside IWU territory. Two plays after his 17-yard return, freshman quarterback Sage Shindler hit Lucas Segobiano for a 22-yard strike to the left corner, making the lead 12-0 with 10:19 left in regulation.
Augie's next possession ended when freshman QB Cole Bhardwaj's first collegiate pass — a beautiful deep spiral — ended up in a simultaneous possession situation and freshman receiver Casey Erickson was not awarded the catch.
That was Augie's last offensive try on a day the Vikings punted nine times, missed two field goals and had two interceptions.
The Vikings ran only 46 offensive plays and accumulated only 124 yards behind a line that lost senior lineman Robert Papiernik, a three-year letterman, to an early leg issue.
“The youth showed out,” Bell said of his offense. “We gotta learn that football is a game of double-teams and one-on-on matchups, but they're going to end up in one-on-one matchups at the end and we have to be able to handle those. That made it tough sledding for our run game as well as pass pro.”
Augie ran only 16 plays inside Titan territory in the game, with only three of those coming in the second half.
Augie's two deepest drives came in the second quarter after IWU took a 3-0 lead on Andrew Stange's 39-yard field goal with 11:29 left in the second stanza. One reached the IWU 18-yard line and the other the IWU 8 before stalling. Both ended in missed field goals.
Injury front: The Vikings had a number of players leave the game because of either injuries or cramping.
Jacobs, the former Rock Island High School prep who completed 5 of 15 pass attempts for 77 yards, said this was the first time in his life he had ever cramped and said he even took extra measures to avoid that happening.
Former Bettendorf standout Keegan Glaus had to be helped off the field early in the third quarter. The junior linebacker had a walking boot on his left leg after the game.
Freshman defensive lineman Kevin Akins walked off the field under his own power after a leg injury in the first half but was using crutches after the game.