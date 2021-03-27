Offensive woes costly for Vikings in opener

“The youth showed out,” Bell said of his offense. “We gotta learn that football is a game of double-teams and one-on-on matchups, but they're going to end up in one-on-one matchups at the end and we have to be able to handle those. That made it tough sledding for our run game as well as pass pro.”

Augie ran only 16 plays inside Titan territory in the game, with only three of those coming in the second half.

Augie's two deepest drives came in the second quarter after IWU took a 3-0 lead on Andrew Stange's 39-yard field goal with 11:29 left in the second stanza. One reached the IWU 18-yard line and the other the IWU 8 before stalling. Both ended in missed field goals.

Injury front: The Vikings had a number of players leave the game because of either injuries or cramping.

Jacobs, the former Rock Island High School prep who completed 5 of 15 pass attempts for 77 yards, said this was the first time in his life he had ever cramped and said he even took extra measures to avoid that happening.

Former Bettendorf standout Keegan Glaus had to be helped off the field early in the third quarter. The junior linebacker had a walking boot on his left leg after the game.

Freshman defensive lineman Kevin Akins walked off the field under his own power after a leg injury in the first half but was using crutches after the game.

