Ohio State at Illinois at a glance

Ohio State (4-0, 4-0) at Illinois (2-3, 2-3)

Storylines: With incumbent quarterback Brandon Peters back in action, Illinois had by far its best offensive game of the season in a 41-23 conquest of Nebraska on Saturday. The Illini collected 490 yards of offense and had two 100-yard rushers in the game. No. 3-ranked Ohio State was challenged for the first time, but held on for a 42-35 victory over Indiana. The Buckeyes showed an improved ground attack in the win as Master Teague rushed for 169 yards. Heisman Trophy favorite Justin Fields has completed 79.6% of his passes for 1,208 yards and 13 touchdowns.