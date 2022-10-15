Olivet Nazarene goes deep, downs Bees

Victory proved to be as easy as 1-2-3 for the Olivet Nazarene football team Saturday.

Three touchdown passes of 69 yards or more allowed the Tigers to earn a 34-28 Mid-States Football Association win over St. Ambrose at Brady Street Stadium.

“We didn’t do a good job of winning those one-on-one match-ups and that led to those big plays that proved to be the difference,’’ Fighting Bees coach Vince Fillipp said.

Olivet Nazarene’s last three touchdowns came on deep balls thrown by quarterback Cameron Crouch and each extended a six-point lead for the Tigers.

Crouch, who threw for four touchdowns and rushed for a fifth, hit Dantrez Smith with what proved to be the game-winning pass with 4 minutes, 2 second remaining in the game.

Smith wrapped his arms around a 74-yard pass from Crouch to give Olivet Nazarene enough of a cushion to hold off the Fighting Bees.

A three-yard touchdown pass from Tom Casey to Yemi Ward with :27 to kept St. Ambrose within the final margin.

With all three timeouts remaining, the Fighting Bees did get the ball back after the Tigers gained just two yards on three carries.

A 48-yard punt left St. Ambrose on its 20-yard line with :03 to play but Casey’s last pass was intercepted by Gerald Blackmon as time expired.

“We competed, we moved the ball like we hoped to do with the pass and the run and we kept fighting our way back into the game, but we came up a little short,’’ said Fighting Bees running back Kaden King, who rushed for a career-high 205 yards.

King’s work included a 9-yard touchdown run that followed his own 58-yard run and tied the game at 7-7 four plays after Crouch scored the game’s first points on a 2-yard run to cap a game-opening 12-play drive.

A 5-foot-11, 195-pound sophomore from Fairbury, Ill., King gained 147 of his yards on the ground in the first two quarters.

“He was good when he arrived on campus and he’s continued to get better since,’’ Fillipp said.

Saturday, King helped St. Ambrose pile up 408 yards of offense to counter the 488 gained by Olivet Nazarene.

“Our offense continues to do good things,’’ Fillipp said. “We had some explosive plays for big gains and we did a good job of driving the ball when we needed to as well. It was good all-around effort.’’

The Fighting Bees needed that as Crouch, who completed 19-of-26 passes for 356 yards, delivered for the Tigers (3-3, 2-1 MSFA).

He broke a 7-7 tie with 4-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Dunnigan on the first play of the second quarter, then grew Olivet Nazarene’s 13-7 lead when he hit Brian Jenkins with a 69-yard strike for a score with 12:12 remaining in the second quarter.

He then found Jenkins open again for an 82-yard touchdown on the first play of a drive to extend Olivet Nazarene’s 20-14 halftime lead with 7:51 to go in the third.

The score came after Casey, who completed 15-of-27 passes for 168 yards, had kept St. Ambrose in the game when he connected with Ben Gilbert on a fourth-and-goal play from the Tigers’ 1-yard line with 6:16 left in the first half to keep St. Ambrose within six points as the half.

Following Crouch’s third touchdown pass, Ray Bouye III pulled the Fighting Bees within 27-21 on a 23-yard touchdown run with 4:15 to play in the third quarter.

The St. Ambrose defense denied Olivet Nazarene on its next two possessions before Crouch found Smith open for the quick scoring strike a quarter later to leave the Fighting Bees in a 34-21 hole.

Fillipp expects the Fighting Bees (2-4, 2-1) to learn from the shortcomings that proved to be difference makers in Saturday’s setback.

“All of the work we put in on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday every week, all of the team drills, the (individual) drills, they’re all designed to put you in a spot to win those individual match-ups on Saturday,’’ Fillipp said.

“Those little details, we’ve got to take the next step because there will be more challenges ahead that we need to be ready for in this conference.’’