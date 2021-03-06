Olivet Nazarene overwhelms Bees

Olivet Nazarene handed the St. Ambrose football team a 40-10 reality check Saturday afternoon at Brady Street Stadium.
After the Fighting Bees earned a 3-0 lead with a game-opening 14-play drive, the 25th-ranked Tigers answered with an exclamation point.
Olivet Nazarene did go three and out on its first possession of the game, but then scored on seven of its next eight possessions to cruise to the Mid-States Football Association victory.
The win was the Tigers’ fourth in as many games, including a pair of conference victories.
“It was a tough game. It just seemed like we couldn’t get anything going,’’ said St. Ambrose quarterback Aaron Kussmann, who made the start in place of injured John Benckendorf under center.
The Fighting Bees did start the game on their own terms, marching 65 yards and driving as deep as Tigers’ 2-yard line before St. Ambrose had to settle for a 20-yard field goal by Tom Gillen.
“We’ve got to find ways to finish that drive. We have to do a better job of executing in the red zone. That’s on us,’’ Kussmann said. “We can’t settle for field goals like that. We have to get into the end zone.’’
By the time the Fighting Bees accomplished that with just under four minutes remaining in the game on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Declan McDonald to Blake Wittman, Olivet Nazarene had demonstrated how it entered the game averaging 510 yards of offense per game.
The Tigers moved ahead to stay on a 2-yard touchdown run by Aaje Grayson with 1 minute, 55 seconds remaining in the first quarter that rode the arm of quarterback David Hutton to break the game open.
The sophomore counted four touchdown passes among the 20 passes he completed in 34 attempts covering 221 yards.
“We knew coming in that they were a good football team, but they really made it hard for us to get off the field on third down and their quarterback gave them some big plays,’’ St. Ambrose coach Mike Magistrelli said.
Hutton hit Tyler Isaacson on scoring plays from 15 and 5 yards in addition to connecting with Jalen Dunnigan on touchdown strikes of 28 and 12 yards as Olivet Nazarene opened a 34-3 lead with 3:56 to play in the third quarter.
The Tigers gave the Bees a brief window of opportunity early in the third quarter in a 21-3 game.
On the fourth snap of the third quarter, Drew Ackman recovered a fumble by Hutton. Two plays later, Joe Passarelli intercepted a Kussmann pass and extinguished the spark the fumble recovery provided.
Eight plays later, Hutton threw the first of his two third-quarter touchdown passes.
Bryce DeGuira finished off the Tigers’ scoring with a pair of field goals, the first from 45 yards in the final minute of the third quarter and the last coming from 20 yards out with 9:42 left in the game.
Olivet Nazarene collected 387 yards of offense, including 248 in the passing game, but helped itself by grounding the Bees’ air attack.
Kussmann connected on just 1-of-12 pass attempts for two yards through three quarters and St. Ambrose finished the game with just 63 passing yards on seven completions.
Magistrelli appreciated Kussmann's competitiveness as he stepped in for Benckendorf, who was sidelined with an ankle injury, but felt at times that the senior worked too fast instead of letting the game come to him.
“The first drive, the last drive, we did some good things at times. The passing game just isn’t there yet and it’s not any one thing,’’ Magistrelli said. “We missed a couple of throws. We had a couple of drops. It's been a collective effort. It’s something we all have to keep working at.’’
Brandon Baalman was the leading rusher for St. Ambrose (1-2, 0-1), gaining 41 of the Bees’ 136 rushing yards on eight carries.