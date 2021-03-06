Olivet Nazarene overwhelms Bees

Olivet Nazarene handed the St. Ambrose football team a 40-10 reality check Saturday afternoon at Brady Street Stadium.

After the Fighting Bees earned a 3-0 lead with a game-opening 14-play drive, the 25th-ranked Tigers answered with an exclamation point.

Olivet Nazarene did go three and out on its first possession of the game, but then scored on seven of its next eight possessions to cruise to the Mid-States Football Association victory.

The win was the Tigers’ fourth in as many games, including a pair of conference victories.

“It was a tough game. It just seemed like we couldn’t get anything going,’’ said St. Ambrose quarterback Aaron Kussmann, who made the start in place of injured John Benckendorf under center.

The Fighting Bees did start the game on their own terms, marching 65 yards and driving as deep as Tigers’ 2-yard line before St. Ambrose had to settle for a 20-yard field goal by Tom Gillen.

“We’ve got to find ways to finish that drive. We have to do a better job of executing in the red zone. That’s on us,’’ Kussmann said. “We can’t settle for field goals like that. We have to get into the end zone.’’