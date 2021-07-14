On-field work, QB coach help Hawkeyes' Petras grow

“It’s nice to pretty much be back to just football, working to develop the rapport with my teammates,’’ Petras said.

He suspects that is the consensus of the team.

“It’s just easier knowing that on Monday I’m going to be at football and not have to worry about if someone tested positive or contract traced or whatever,’’ Petras said.

“I think from a physical standpoint, it’s probably more challenging right now because we’re doing more work than we did last summer. But that’s why we’re here, to prepare for the season. That’s definitely good.’’

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has said he was pleased with the growth Petras showed as he worked through this year’s spring practices, but the Hawkeyes’ junior quarterback wanted more.

Petras hired a New Jersey-based quarterbacks coach to help him iron out inconsistencies in his game.

Tony Racioppi of the TEST Football Academy in Martinsville, N.J., has worked with Petras since the end of Iowa’s spring semester.

“It’s been very beneficial for me,’’ Petras said, describing a little of how Racioppi has helped.