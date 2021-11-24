 Skip to main content
One Eighty founder to be honored at Heroes Game
IOWA FOOTBALL

One Eighty founder to be honored at Heroes Game

A Davenport man will be recognized as Iowa’s community hero for 2021 at Friday’s Iowa-Nebraska football game.

Rusty Boruff, the executive director and founder of One Eighty, a charity which “brings hope, love and opportunity to people and communities impacted by crisis, poverty and addiction,’’ will be one of two individuals honored as community heroes at the annual Heroes Game between the Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers.

For the past decade, one individual from Iowa and one from Nebraska have been honored for having positively impacted their communities and standing as an inspiration for others.

Boruff and Cara Loken of Lincoln, Neb., were selected as this year’s community heroes through a partnership between the two universities and Scheels.

In addition to be honored on the field at halftime of the 12:30 p.m. game at Memorial Stadium, Boruff and Loken will attend the game as special guests of the two teams and will have their names inscribed on the traveling trophy that the Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers play for annually.

A Davenport native, Boruff is a military veteran and author who saw a need to help individuals get back on their feet after dealing with crisis, poverty and addiction.

The One Eighty organization he founded started in 2009 when it purchased a trailer to provide housing for individuals in need and has grown into a group which has initiatives ranging from school-based ministries to jail outreach to a residential program.

Earlier this year, Boruff received the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award for outstanding public service.

Loken, a native of Lincoln, is a yellow ribbon support specialist and event coordinator for the National Guard who directs service members and their families to appropriate people to help them with needs.

The founder of heARTS for Healing, Loken is also the coordinator of the Refuel Your Retreat that focuses on health and wellness for caregivers of military members and veterans.

092319-qct-qca-tiny-03.jpg

One Eighty founder Rusty Boruff, shown here in a 2019 file photo when his organization received money to start a career training center, will be honored as Iowa's community hero for the 2021 Heroes Game. He, along with Nebraska's community hero, will be recognized at halftime of Friday's Heroes Game between the football teams from Iowa and Nebraska.

 QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO
