Openings at linebacker don't diminish Hawkeye expectations

“The biggest thing positive I took out of last year was seeing what I’m capable of and at the same time, the mental aspect of learning so much more about football, the tendencies and such,’’ Campbell said.

He said Welch, Niemann and Wade have all helped him prepare for his next challenge.

"Kristian talked about how he sees things and now Nick along with Barrington, it’s been helpful to hear their insight and see how they go about things,’’ Campbell said.

Niemann, primarily a starter at the outside linebacker position throughout his career, has shifted inside during the preseason to play the weakside position Colbert primarily filled a year ago.

There, he has been playing alongside Campbell most of the time.

“Jack got his feet wet as a freshman and he’s made a lot progress from year one to year two,’’ Niemann said. “He has a better understanding of our defense and is working hard to contribute.’’

Wade said his one of his top objectives this season is to help younger linebackers in the program, players like redshirt freshman Jestin Jacobs who are expected to see the field for Iowa for the first time.