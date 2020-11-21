Opportunistic year continues for Hawkeye end

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Zach VanValkenburg doesn’t have a complicated explanation for it.

The defensive end who recovered two fumbles Saturday in Iowa’s 41-21 victory at Penn State figures it was "absolutely pure luck" that he happened to be in a position to secure the takeaways the Hawkeyes turned into two touchdowns.

"The coaches always tell you to run to the ball and really, that’s a lot of what I’ve been doing," VanValkenburg said. "I’ve just been in the right place at the right time."

VanValkenburg recovered his first fumble in the second quarter shortly after Iowa had taken a 10-7 lead at Beaver Stadium.

The second came on the first snap of the third quarter when Dane Belton popped the ball out of quarterback Will Levis’ hands and VanValkenburg recovered it at the Hawkeyes’ 46-yard line.

The fumble recoveries were followed by a pair of fourth quarter interceptions against a Penn State team which fell to 0-5 as its turnover tally grew to 13 for the season.

Iowa has forced 14 turnovers while building its 3-2 record and defensive linemen ended up with the ball in their hands following each of the Nittany Lions’ four turnovers Saturday.