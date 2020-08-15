Other parents follow Iowa lead, question Big Ten

Parents of Iowa football players are no longer the only ones looking for answers from the Big Ten.
One day after hand delivering a letter signed by the parents of more than 60 Hawkeyes to the Big Ten office in suburban Chicago, parents of players from Ohio State and Penn State drafted their own letters Saturday asking the conference to reconsider its decision to cancel the fall season.
A group of parents of Nebraska players are reportedly finalizing their own letter wanting more transparency from the Big Ten on why it chose to call off the season six days after unveiling a revised schedules and detailed medical protocol.
Jay Kallenberger, the father of Iowa football player Mark Kallenberger, said the group of Hawkeye parents encourages other parents to speak out as well.
"Our sons aren’t the only ones impacted by this decision," Kallenberger said. "There are athletes in a number of sports throughout the Big Ten that have had their seasons taken away by this decision and the conference needs to explain their actions."
Kallenberger detailed how the Hawkeyes’ grassroots movement came together, beginning with a handful of messages between a small group of parents last Tuesday shortly after the Big Ten announced it was postponing fall sports in the conference.
Video conferences followed on Wednesday and Thursday, growing to a group of 60 parents who signed the letter that was delivered to the office of Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren on Friday morning.
Kallenberger said Hawkeye parents welcome the voices of others being added to theirs.
"There are a lot of questions that have been left unanswered that need to be addressed," Kallenberger said.
That sentiment is echoed in the letters parents of Buckeyes and Nittany Lions have sent the Big Ten.
Stacy Wray, the mother of Ohio State offensive lineman Max Wray, has not only a son competing for the Buckeyes but another, Colorado offensive lineman Jake Wray, who is competing for a Pac-12 program which called off its fall season 90 minutes after the Big Ten announced its decision last week.
"The Pac-12 handled the announcement so differently," Wray told The Columbus Dispatch. "They were very transparent about why they were making their decision. The Pac-12 commissioner (Larry Scott) released a lot of information so that everyone knew this was why we made the decision."
Ohio State parents, like those from Iowa, are asking the Big Ten to reinstate the fall game schedule announced 11 days ago.
In its letter, the group asks the Big Ten to provide full transparency to coaches, players and parents the data used to reach the decision to not compete this fall, allow teams prepared to play this fall the chance to do that and provide a detailed action plan including medical and safety protocols for all teams.
Jen Simmons, the mother of Penn State defensive end Shane Simmons, suggests on Twitter that decisions were made based on liability concerns.
She joins Nittany Lions parents in asking the Big Ten and the NCAA to respond to unanswered questions about how canceling the fall season will impact eligibility, scholarships, roster spots, fifth-year seniors, incoming freshmen and recruits.
"We need leadership. We need answers," Simmons wrote.
Kallenberger doesn’t know what type of an impact the letters will have.
"Are we going to change the minds of the (university) presidents? I doubt it, but my son Mark and his teammates and all of the others, they deserve answers," Kallenberger said. "I do know that."
