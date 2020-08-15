Other parents follow Iowa lead, question Big Ten

Parents of Iowa football players are no longer the only ones looking for answers from the Big Ten.

One day after hand delivering a letter signed by the parents of more than 60 Hawkeyes to the Big Ten office in suburban Chicago, parents of players from Ohio State and Penn State drafted their own letters Saturday asking the conference to reconsider its decision to cancel the fall season.

A group of parents of Nebraska players are reportedly finalizing their own letter wanting more transparency from the Big Ten on why it chose to call off the season six days after unveiling a revised schedules and detailed medical protocol.

Jay Kallenberger, the father of Iowa football player Mark Kallenberger, said the group of Hawkeye parents encourages other parents to speak out as well.

"Our sons aren’t the only ones impacted by this decision," Kallenberger said. "There are athletes in a number of sports throughout the Big Ten that have had their seasons taken away by this decision and the conference needs to explain their actions."

Kallenberger detailed how the Hawkeyes’ grassroots movement came together, beginning with a handful of messages between a small group of parents last Tuesday shortly after the Big Ten announced it was postponing fall sports in the conference.