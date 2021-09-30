Overcoming obstacles, Shaw finds his way at St. Ambrose

Now, though, he is stepping up and is a crucial piece of the Fighting Bees’ defense.

So far in four games, Shaw has one of SAU’s six interceptions and leads the team with three pass breakups. He has a dozen tackles, including seven solos.

Saying football is his favorite sport, Shaw holds out hope for a shot at the NFL, saying “that’s been my dream since I was little.”

But that original dream was as a wide receiver, the position he grew up playing until his junior year at Lake Park when he said a depleted secondary led to him filling in at the position for a day.

“I did really good at cornerback and never went back,” he said, turning that into high school all-conference honors. “I felt like I was at home and loved the position.

“The defensive side is a whole different ball game. … The physicality and being able to impose your will on somebody. Especially with all I go through in my life, it gives me the outlook to actually go on the field and invoke that on somebody else.

“It’s just like the art of it. Being able to lock somebody up, being able to catch a pick and run to the end zone and celebrate with your teammates. Defense wins championships and I’ve always wanted to win a championship.”