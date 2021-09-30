Overcoming obstacles, Shaw finds his way at St. Ambrose

One of the toughest positions in football is a defensive back.
You are usually isolated in coverages and when something happens — good or bad — everybody can see the result.
On an island? You bet.
And St. Ambrose University senior cornerback Vince Shaw knows about that all too well. Both on and off the field.
The 22-year-old has seemingly had more “life experiences” already than most people have in a lifetime that is three or four times as long.
To summarize those is almost slighting what he has had to overcome to be one of SAU’s top defensive backs as well as a team captain in just his second year with the program after transferring in as a sophomore.
To tell Shaw’s entire story with a full background would take a page of print.
At age 16, Shaw left his mom to live with an aunt on the other side of Hanover Park. That was in order to attend Lake Park High School and be in a comfortable environment with friends he grew up with.
He admitted that he struggled with ADHD and insomnia, saying that “school was tough for me.” He required an IEP that helped him get through high school and wanted to be in a smaller college where he wouldn’t be just a number.
He is now dealing with depression — an issue that he said started when transitioning to school away from his mom, whom he said suffers from rheumatoid arthritis.
Shaw admitted that therapy he is getting on the SAU campus has been not only welcome, but life-saving as he said “I finally realized I needed help.”
“I’m just now figuring out all my mental health issues,” Shaw said. “I was struggling with having to be perfect. I have this thing where I get in my own head sometimes when I mess up and it takes me out of stuff.”
Those issues also combined to make for a winding path to Davenport where he is on coach Mike Magistrelli's squad.
SAU is technically Shaw’s fourth college. He began at Coe College in Cedar Rapids (after de-committing from Division II Upper Iowa University two days before report day) where things went well on the field.
“I had some success at Coe and was the only true freshman who started some games,” Shaw said. “Going back, I wasn’t really doing the things a college student should be doing. I wasn’t taking care of my classwork or doing the basic things I needed to do to succeed and wasn’t going to play the next year because of my GPA.”
He spent time at the College of DuPage “to focus on my grades,” he said.
Shaw was also sending out what little film he had in hopes of trying to find his next landing spot to get back into football.
“I emailed probably around 80 coaches and Coach Mag was the only one to answer,” Shaw said. “That spoke volumes to me.”
Magistrelli admits that it was a bit of a flyer bringing Shaw into the program, choosing to look at the upside of his abilities rather than the struggles he had endured trying to find his path.
“His athletic ability speaks for itself," said Magistrelli of the former track athlete and basketball player. “He had been at Coe and I know coach (Tyler) Staker over there and I kind of reached out. Coach said he was a good kid and filled me in that he came from kind of a tough background. He really felt like he was a good kid and that was what initially gave us the thought to continue to recruit him.
“Obviously, the first thing was his ability.”
Magistrelli said that there were “some hurdles” for Shaw to clear in order to get into school.
“You knew that he really wanted to be here to jump through some of those hoops,” Magistrelli said. “He showed a lot of initiative on his end, and his family did.”
Once in school and back on the football field, Shaw still had to battle. A quick transition into a new playbook and some minor injuries slowed him down. He was in and out of the lineup until the last few games of the spring season when things started falling in place and he became a regular starter.
Now, though, he is stepping up and is a crucial piece of the Fighting Bees’ defense.
So far in four games, Shaw has one of SAU’s six interceptions and leads the team with three pass breakups. He has a dozen tackles, including seven solos.
Saying football is his favorite sport, Shaw holds out hope for a shot at the NFL, saying “that’s been my dream since I was little.”
But that original dream was as a wide receiver, the position he grew up playing until his junior year at Lake Park when he said a depleted secondary led to him filling in at the position for a day.
“I did really good at cornerback and never went back,” he said, turning that into high school all-conference honors. “I felt like I was at home and loved the position.
“The defensive side is a whole different ball game. … The physicality and being able to impose your will on somebody. Especially with all I go through in my life, it gives me the outlook to actually go on the field and invoke that on somebody else.
“It’s just like the art of it. Being able to lock somebody up, being able to catch a pick and run to the end zone and celebrate with your teammates. Defense wins championships and I’ve always wanted to win a championship.”
Before that happens, though, he potentially has this season and next left with the Fighting Bees. He said he is on track to graduate this spring with a degree in sociology and a minor in philosophy. He said that a graduate degree from SAU in social work is planned as he hopes to someday get his doctorate in sports psychology.
All that around a potential NFL career, of course.
Seeing Shaw succeed both on and off the field and getting his life in order has been satisfying for Magistrelli.
“I can’t even say how proud I am of him,” Magistrelli said. “Everybody has a story, right? Everybody has a story and comes from a different situation and different circumstances and those types of things. To see him make the most of his opportunity and walk away with a degree and those types of things that are going to set him up in life to be successful.
"As a father and as a coach the pride that you feel and see him overcome the adversity that he has been dealt is amazing.”
Finally, Shaw admits that he has not only a new outlook, but a healthy perspective on things and realizes that his struggles “have made me who I am now.”
“Every bad thing, every good thing, everything that I endured is all part of the plan,” Shaw said. “… I never would have expected to be where I’m at now. I’m very proud.”