Pac-12 tests will remain a rarity for Hawkeyes

"I’ve been to a lot of college football games all over the country in my nearly 30 years with the bowl, and without question, the wave at Kinnick Stadium is one of the most incredible things I have ever experienced," Neville said.

The Holiday Bowl wave will involve people in three cities with video links to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles and patients from Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego joining in from the stadium.

"It’s going to be unique and something I think the folks in San Diego are going to appreciate how much the experience means."

The next step: Ferentz said he believes three Hawkeyes who will decide in upcoming weeks whether to use their final year of eligibility or return for senior seasons with Iowa have done a good job of handling the process.

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa, defensive back Geno Stone and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs have sought information from the NFL Draft Advisory Board but don’t plan to figure it all out until after the Holiday Bowl.

"We’ve asked the players to put it aside," Ferentz said. "They have done a great job of that. They get it. They are all mature guys and understand that right now, it’s all about this game."