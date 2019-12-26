Pac-12 tests will remain a rarity for Hawkeyes

SAN DIEGO — Iowa’s matchup against USC is a rarity, and beyond pairings in events like tonight’s Holiday Bowl, coach Kirk Ferentz suspects things to stay that way.
"As long as I have a voice at Iowa — and hopefully I’ll have it for a while — we’re not playing out here in non-league games," Ferentz said. "If they want to come to our place, that’s fine, but coming out here and dealing with the time change, sitting out a two-hour delay at Arizona State, we’re not going down that road again. I can assure you of that."
It’s more a matter of timing.
Ferentz doesn’t like playing late-night games on the West Coast on a Saturday during the regular season, creating early Sunday morning returns to Iowa for a program that typically begins practices for the following weekend on Sunday.
"A bowl is a different situation. You travel early, have time to adjust to the time difference," Ferentz said.
Iowa’s last matchup against a Pac-12 team came in the 2016 Rose Bowl, and it last played a regular-season road game against a Pac-12 team in 2010 at Arizona. USC last faced a Big Ten team when it played Ohio State in the 2017 Cotton Bowl.
"I think the two conferences, the Big Ten and the Pac-12, have a lot of similarities, academically, athletically, but it’s tough to play in the regular season," Ferentz said.
"In a bowl, this is exciting for us, and that probably goes back to the Rose Bowl ties over the years. It’s a foreign opponent for us, not a lot crossover, so for the past month you’re starting from scratch. Fortunately, you’ve got time to get ready and familiarize yourself with the roster."
Trojans coach Clay Helton welcomes the bowl matchup.
“It’s a good opportunity for our program,’’ Helton said. “For USC, playing an Iowa in a bowl is big time. It’s a good matchup for our program.’’
Home on the road: Iowa will be the home team for the Holiday Bowl, wearing its black home jerseys and gold pants along with helmets altered to honor the memory of Hayden Fry.
"Feels a little strange to be the home team in California when we’re playing Southern Cal," Ferentz said. "Their trip here was probably a little less stressful than ours."
The San Diego wave: One Iowa tradition will be part of the Holiday Bowl.
Fans attending will participate in the Kinnick wave at the end of the first quarter tonight.
Mark Neville, executive director of the bowl, experienced it during a visit to Iowa City in November and returned to San Diego knowing it would be part of the bowl experience if the Hawkeyes played their way to the bowl he heads.
"I’ve been to a lot of college football games all over the country in my nearly 30 years with the bowl, and without question, the wave at Kinnick Stadium is one of the most incredible things I have ever experienced," Neville said.
The Holiday Bowl wave will involve people in three cities with video links to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles and patients from Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego joining in from the stadium.
"It’s going to be unique and something I think the folks in San Diego are going to appreciate how much the experience means."
The next step: Ferentz said he believes three Hawkeyes who will decide in upcoming weeks whether to use their final year of eligibility or return for senior seasons with Iowa have done a good job of handling the process.
Defensive end A.J. Epenesa, defensive back Geno Stone and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs have sought information from the NFL Draft Advisory Board but don’t plan to figure it all out until after the Holiday Bowl.
"We’ve asked the players to put it aside," Ferentz said. "They have done a great job of that. They get it. They are all mature guys and understand that right now, it’s all about this game."
A Holiday finale: Tonight will likely be the final Holiday Bowl appearance for a Big Ten team for at least the next six years.
The game will include a matchup between Pac-12 and Atlantic Coast Conference programs for the next six years under contracts signed earlier this year. The Holiday Bowl has paired Pac-12 and Big Ten teams for the past six seasons.
"This has been a great bowl to be part of, a great experience. The hospitality here has been awesome. The redcoats have been willing to help us out anyway they can," said Iowa offensive lineman Landan Paulsen, referencing the nickname of the volunteers who serve as bowl hosts and are easily identifiable by the red jackets they wear.