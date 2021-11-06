Padilla delivers, Hawkeyes hold off Wildcats

EVANSTON, Ill. — When needed, Alex Padilla answered the call Saturday night.
The sophomore quarterback replaced starter Spencer Petras late in the first quarter, led Iowa to touchdowns on his first two drives under center and helped the Hawkeyes hold on for a 17-12 victory over Northwestern.
The victory under the lights at Ryan Field ended a two-game losing streak for 19th-ranked Iowa and it came after an injury suffered a week ago prompted the Hawkeyes to make a change at quarterback.
Petras, who landed awkwardly on his shoulder on a fourth-quarter play at Wisconsin a week earlier, made his 17th consecutive start under center for the Hawkeyes but exited the game late in the first quarter after struggling.
Iowa ran the ball on seven of its first nine snaps of the game, but Petras completed just 2-of-4 passes for four yards during three drives that ended with punts.
Padilla, who entered the game having completed 4-of-14 passes in four games this season, stepped in and orchestrated touchdown drives on the first two possessions he was at the controls of the Iowa offense.
Seeing additional reps with the first team during practice over the past week, the 6-foot-1, 197-pound sophomore came out slinging.
Padilla connected on 12-of-18 passes for 127 yards in the first half, connecting with freshman Keagan Johnson four times for gains of 61 yards.
He finished with an 18-for-28 game for 172 yards, just enough offense for Iowa to hold off a Northwestern team which scored the game’s final nine points.
The last six came on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Marty to Evan Hull with 2 minutes, 21 seconds remaining.
Malik Washington’s pass on an attempted two-point conversion that would have trimmed the Hawkeye lead to a field goal fell incomplete.
Iowa failed to move the chains on the ensuing possession, but Dane Belton intercepted his second pass of the game — and Iowa’s third — to allow the Hawkeyes to run out the clock.
On Iowa’s first scoring drive, a 26-yard strike from Padilla to Johnson moved the ball to the Wildcats’ 13-yard line two plays before Tyler Goodson scored on a 13-yard carry up the middle.
Goodson’s touchdown with 22 seconds to go in the first quarter was Iowa’s first touchdown in the opening quarter in six games since Goodson scored on a 46-yard run against Kent State.
The junior led Iowa with 141 rushing yards on 21 carries.
The Hawkeyes (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) doubled their lead to 14-0 just over four minutes into the second quarter.
On a drive which started with a Belton interception on the Iowa 17-yard line, Padilla led Iowa on a nine-play, 83-yard march.
A second effort by Arland Bruce completed a 10-yard carry around left end which left the Hawkeyes up by two scores with 10:41 to go in the half.
The Wildcats (3-6, 1-5) cut into the lead later in the quarter, pulling within 14-3 at the half on a 22-yard Charlie Kuhbander field goal with 2:11 remaining in the second quarter.
The first of two Kuhbander field goals for Northwestern came after Ray Niro came up the middle to block a Tory Taylor punt and returned it to the Iowa 10-yard line.
Kuhbander later hit from 30 yards with 1:58 to go in the third, answering a 25-yard field goal by Iowa’s Caleb Shudak just over five minutes earlier.