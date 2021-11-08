Padilla listed as Hawkeye starter for Gophers

For the first time in 18 games, Spencer Petras is not listed as the Iowa football team’s starting quarterback on the Hawkeye depth chart.
The shoulder injury that forced Petras off the field late in the first quarter of last weekend’s 17-12 victory at Northwestern has also kept him off the depth chart for Saturday’s game with Minnesota.
Alex Padilla, who led Iowa on its three scoring drives in the win over the Wildcats, is listed as Iowa’s first-team quarterback for the 2:30 p.m. battle for Floyd of Rosedale at Kinnick Stadium.
A 6-foot-1 sophomore from Geenwood Village, Colo., Padilla completed 18-of-28 passes for 172 yards last weekend.
He orchestrated touchdown drives of 58 and 83 yards during Iowa’s first two offensive series after Petras’ exited after completing just 2-of-4 passes for four yards.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said Petras’ passes lacked “zip,’’ showing signs of lingering issues created by a shoulder injury that occurred late in the fourth quarter of an Oct. 30 game at Wisconsin.
Petras had seen only limited work in practice prior to the Northwestern game, but Ferentz felt he was healthy enough to compete following a Friday workout.
Ferentz said coaches noticed the lack of velocity in Petras’ passes as he warmed up Saturday, then opted to replace the quarterback who has led Iowa to a 13-4 record over the past two seasons as a starter.
Padilla has taken snaps in five games this season, completing 22-of-42 passes for 233 yards.
Deuce Hogan is listed as the second-team quarterback for the match-up against the Golden Gophers, the redshirt freshman’s first appearance on the depth chart in his career.
The 6-4 native of Southlake, Texas, has played in one game for Iowa this season. He completed the only pass he attempted in the Hawkeyes’ 51-14 win at Maryland for a two-yard gain.
The only other change on the Iowa depth chart this week is on the offensive line where injured redshirt freshman Mason Richman, a starter in each game of the Hawkeyes’ 7-2 season, is absent after suffering an injury in the Northwestern game.
Jack Plumb, a starter the past two games at right tackle, is listed as the Hawkeyes’ projected starter at left tackle this week with Nick DeJong returning to the right tackle spot he started at for Iowa’s first seven games.