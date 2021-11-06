Padilla steps up, Hawkeyes hold off Wildcats

EVANSTON, Ill. — When needed, Alex Padilla answered the call Saturday night.
The sophomore quarterback replaced starter Spencer Petras late in the first quarter, led Iowa to touchdowns on his first two drives under center and helped the Hawkeyes hold on for a 17-12 victory over Northwestern.
The victory under the lights at Ryan Field ended a two-game losing streak for 19th-ranked Iowa and it came after an injury suffered a week ago prompted the Hawkeyes to make a change at quarterback.
Petras, who landed awkwardly on his shoulder on a fourth-quarter play at Wisconsin a week earlier, made his 17th consecutive start under center for the Hawkeyes, but exited the game late in the first quarter after struggling.
Iowa ran the ball on seven of its first nine snaps of the game, but Petras completed just 2-of-4 passes for four yards during three drives that ended with punts.
"We felt Spencer would be ready to go, he worked hard all week to get out there, but watching him in pregame warmups he didn’t seem to have much zip on the ball," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
"He was there mentally, ready to go, but he just wasn’t able to throw the ball the way he needed to be effective."
Padilla, who entered the game having completed 4-of-14 passes in four games this season, stepped in and orchestrated touchdown drives on the first two possessions he was at the controls of the Iowa offense.
"Alex did a good job of coming off the bench," Ferentz said. "He prepared well all week, played well."
Seeing additional reps with the first team during practice over the past week, the 6-foot-1, 197-pound sophomore came out slinging.
Padilla connected on 12-of-18 passes for 127 yards in the first half, connecting with freshman Keagan Johnson four times for gains of 61 yards.
"I really didn’t have a lot of time to think about it. It was pretty much go in and play," Padilla said. "You never know when your opportunity is going to come. You just have to be ready when it’s time."
Padilla finished with an 18-for-28 game for 172 yards, just enough offense for Iowa to hold off a Northwestern team which scored the game’s final nine points.
The last six came on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Marty to Evan Hull with 2 minutes, 21 seconds remaining.
Malik Washington’s pass on an attempted two-point conversion that would have trimmed the Hawkeye lead to a field goal fell incomplete.
Iowa failed to move the chains on the ensuing possession, but Dane Belton intercepted his second pass of the game — and Iowa’s third — to allow the Hawkeyes to run out the clock.
"It felt good to get some turnovers. That’s what we pride ourselves in," Belton said.
Defensive end Zach VanValkenburg said that allowed Iowa to get back to playing complementary football, "the way we need to play."
On Iowa’s first scoring drive, a 26-yard strike from Padilla to Johnson moved the ball to the Wildcats’ 13-yard line two plays before Tyler Goodson scored on a 13-yard carry up the middle.
Goodson’s touchdown with 22 seconds to go in the first quarter was Iowa’s first touchdown in the opening quarter in six games since Goodson scored on a 46-yard run against Kent State.
"It was a big deal when Spencer went down for Alex to come in and play the way he did. It was amazing for him to play the way he did," said Goodson, who led Iowa with 141 rushing yards on 21 carries.
Ferentz said Iowa did not alter its offensive plan when Padilla replaced Petras, going into the game hoping to use play action to gain traction in the run game.
The Hawkeyes (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) doubled their lead to 14-0 just over four minutes into the second quarter.
On a drive which started with a Belton interception on the Iowa 17-yard line, Padilla led Iowa on a nine-play, 83-yard march.
A second effort by Arland Bruce completed a 10-yard carry around left end which left the Hawkeyes up by two scores with 10:41 to go in the half.
Padilla said he felt comfortable working with Johnson and Bruce, who combined for 10 receptions. Johnson agreed.
"We spent a lot of time together working with the second team last spring and in fall camp," Johnson said. "We have a good connection and it showed."
The Wildcats (3-6, 1-5) cut into the lead later in the quarter, pulling with 14-3 at the half on a 22-yard Charlie Kuhbander field goal with 2:11 remaining in the second quarter.
The first of two Kuhbander field goals for Northwestern came after Ray Niro came up the middle to block a Tory Taylor punt and returned it to the Iowa 10-yard line.
Kuhbander later hit from 30 yards with 1:58 to go in the third, answering a 25-yard field goal by Iowa’s Caleb Shudak just over five minutes earlier.