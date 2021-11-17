Padilla wants to build on successful first start

Alex Padilla believes he laid a foundation in his first start at quarterback for the Iowa football team.
The sophomore is now working to build on that foundation as he moves beyond his starting debut performance in the Hawkeyes’ win last Saturday against Minnesota.
Padilla said Wednesday he learned a lot as he dissected tape of what transpired during his first start in place of injured 17-game starter Spencer Petras.
“I learned that there were a lot of things to improve on,’’ Padilla said. “We did some good things on offense and we did some things that we need to clean up. It all comes down to execution, the details and the fundamentals that Coach Ferentz harps on all the time.’’
That is at the core of what Padilla is working on as Iowa works toward Saturday’s 1 p.m. kickoff against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium.
On the practice field, Padilla is receiving snaps with the first team for a second straight week although Petras is back working at full speed after dealing with a shoulder injury.
“I’m working on improving this week, focusing on the details and improving our execution,’’ Padilla said.
Padilla, who completed 11 of 24 passes for 206 yards, threw two touchdown passes and rushed for a third against the Golden Gophers, said he has felt more at ease this week on the practice field.
“There is a bit more comfort going through it a second time,’’ Padilla said. “We’re focused on continuing to improve our execution and fundamentals. We’ve done a great job of that so far this week.’’
The situation has put Iowa coaches in a somewhat unique situation.
For the first time since replacing Jake Christensen with Ricky Stanzi midway through the 2008 season, they have an in-season choice to make between two healthy quarterbacks.
They can put the ball back in the hands of a quarterback who led the Hawkeyes to wins in 13 of his starts and was forced off the field by an injury or they can give last week’s starter a chance to follow up on a successful starting debut.
On Wednesday, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz echoed what coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday.
Discussions about which quarterback will start against the Fighting Illini hadn’t taken place yet and might not be announced before the game starts.
“It was an easy decision two weeks ago because (Petras) couldn’t go. It was an easy decision last week because (Petras) couldn’t go,’’ Brian Ferentz said. “This week, Spencer looks good running around and doing what he needs to do and that changes everything.’’
Ferentz said he was pleased with Padilla’s first start.
He liked the mobility he saw from Padilla and liked the way he avoided bad plays, displaying a willingness to throw the ball away rather than take a costly sack.
Iowa has used more play-action passes in its past two games and both Padilla and Ferentz said that had little to do with who was under center and was more of a byproduct of game plans put together after Iowa’s offensive struggles in an Oct. 30 loss at Wisconsin.
Ferentz saw a need for the Hawkeyes to double down on traditional strengths of the Iowa offense following that 27-7 loss, something that included a greater focus on play action.
“I wouldn’t say there has been a change,’’ Padilla said. “It’s been a more game plan-specific thing the last two weeks than anything.’’
Ferentz does not envision any sort of situation where the two quarterbacks would be part of some sort of rotation.
He does not believe that would create a beneficial situation for the offense.
“The good thing is we feel confident in both guys. We’re in a good situation and a situation we haven’t been in often,’’ he said, adding that Iowa will likely keep its decision on a starter under wraps until the Hawkeyes’ home finale kicks off.
Padilla is fine with that.
He views his position as being no different than any other on the team, a spot that has to be earned each and every day.
“Our thought process as an entire team is that your job is never solidified. You have to come in and work every day,’’ Padilla said. “Spencer and I have both been doing that, and we’re going to be supportive of each other no matter who is on the field, so nobody is really looking over anybody’s shoulder.’’
The two quarterbacks are close friends and that hasn’t changed in the past few weeks.
“He is giving me a bunch of great tips and is always in my ear telling me what he sees,’’ Padilla said. “I’m super thankful for him and our relationship, I’d say it’s gotten a lot stronger.’’
And now, both are preparing for the nuances of an Illinois defense that has found success shifting looks and using a three-man front more frequently, allowing 13.3 fewer points per game compared to a year ago.
“They do some designer stuff,’’ Padilla said. “I think the biggest thing has been studying the pressures they bring and seeing what they’re trying to do on defense. Anytime I can try to escape the pocket and stay out of a sack that’s always good. I feel like I can do that.’’