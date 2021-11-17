Padilla wants to build on successful first start

He views his position as being no different than any other on the team, a spot that has to be earned each and every day.

“Our thought process as an entire team is that your job is never solidified. You have to come in and work every day,’’ Padilla said. “Spencer and I have both been doing that, and we’re going to be supportive of each other no matter who is on the field, so nobody is really looking over anybody’s shoulder.’’

The two quarterbacks are close friends and that hasn’t changed in the past few weeks.

“He is giving me a bunch of great tips and is always in my ear telling me what he sees,’’ Padilla said. “I’m super thankful for him and our relationship, I’d say it’s gotten a lot stronger.’’

And now, both are preparing for the nuances of an Illinois defense that has found success shifting looks and using a three-man front more frequently, allowing 13.3 fewer points per game compared to a year ago.

“They do some designer stuff,’’ Padilla said. “I think the biggest thing has been studying the pressures they bring and seeing what they’re trying to do on defense. Anytime I can try to escape the pocket and stay out of a sack that’s always good. I feel like I can do that.’’

