Padilla wasn't spectacular but he gave his team a chance to win

"That’s one of those ones where you just try not to overthrow it because he’s so open," Padilla said.

It’s the sort of play that Petras often has misfired on this season. Padilla didn’t miss when he got the opportunity.

There were a few other plays in which the sophomore from Greenwood Village, Colo., was able to scramble away from the pass rush and find open receivers, something the slow-footed Petras can't do. It’s noteworthy that it's only the second game this season in which the Hawkeyes did not allow a sack.

Padilla did enough to give the Hawkeyes a 24-16 lead early in the fourth quarter, and, after the Gophers scored on that 68-yard pass to Chris Autman-Bell, the Iowa defense finally made some plays to secure the win.

In truth, the game probably was decided by some ultra-conservative strategy by the Gophers earlier in the contest. Even though their running attack was grinding out yardage consistently, they three times settled for field goals in fourth-and-short situations.

The Gophers have gone for it on fourth down fewer times than any other team in the Big Ten this season and it really cost them Saturday.