Panther offense keeps sputtering

“Justin did a good job of getting us down there in that two-minute offense,” Farley said. “We probably should have had a touchdown on Wolf’s catch, but we’re still in position to score with timeouts.

“Then we had a sequence of events with some missed opportunities is probably the best way to say it. A lot had to do with inexperience, once we got down there that tight. That’s where it was most evident that we weren’t ready for Justin to be the quarterback down in that situation.”

The Panthers’ defense generated favorable field position throughout the second half, but UNI’s third-quarter drives that began at the 45 and 50 ended in a punt from the 35 and a field goal. Cook missed a 47-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter and Missouri State converted a fourth-and-five prior to a field goal to go up seven with 4:30 remaining.

UNI’s next drive stalled at the 29. The Panthers punted the ball away with 2:33 remaining and never got it back. Struck’s 13-yard run on third and 10 with 2:12 remaining allowed the Bears to run out the clock.