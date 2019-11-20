Panther seniors 'not done yet'

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Twelve seniors will be playing in their final regular season game.

"I honestly don't know what to say about it," said James of Des Moines, who has 111 career receptions for 1,290 yards. "I'll probably do the same thing I do every week and try to get 1% better and prepare for the next opponent, really."

When the names Allen and James, whose brother Xavier also played at UNI, were brought up to Farley, it brought out a big smile.

"When you mention Jaylin James and Trevor Allen ... that is like mentioning family because they have been around so long with their dads and brothers," Farley said. "Those names have been part of our program for a multitude of years. So, it is not just another senior walking out the door, it is kind of a generation of families completing their turn here."

Had Farley had time during his weekly news conference, he could've come up with similar stories honoring guys like Council Bluffs native and offensive guard Jackson Scott-Brown, who will start his 45th consecutive game Saturday, a Panther offensive line best.

Or there are guys like defensive end Seth Thomas and safety Christian Jegen, wide receiver Aaron Graham and quarterback Christian Ellsworth.