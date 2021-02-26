Panthers not panicking after opening loss

The Penguins were held to just 171 total yards, but their defense allowed NDSU only 317, although 243 of those came on the ground.

The Panthers know they will need to run the ball better Saturday than they did against SDSU when they were held to 28 yards on 25 carries.

“We didn’t perform well enough as a unit to rush the football,” Farley said. “I did like how Dom (Williams) ran, but we didn’t execute well enough across the board to be successful at it.”

UNI has lost its last three games in Youngstown and is 3-14 all-time at Stambaugh Stadium.

“They call it the Ice Castle and that is when you are playing there in October,” Farley said. “Think about what it is like now.”

Coaching adjustments: When offensive coordinator Ryan Mahaffey left to take a position with the Green Bay Packers just before UNI’s season opener, the Panther coaching staff had to rearrange gameday assignments.

Farley said he felt for the most part game day ran smoothly, but upon review there were things the staff needs to clean up, and that was a priority this week.