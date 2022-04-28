Panthers' Penning makes UNI draft history

Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum was taken in the first round of the NFL Draft on a night when Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning made history Thursday.

The Hawkeyes' unanimous consensus all-American center was chosen by the Baltimore Ravens with the 25th pick of the draft while the Panthers' offensive tackle became the Panthers’ highest selection ever in the NFL Draft.

Penning was taken by New Orleans with the 19th pick of the first round of the three-day, seven-round 2022 draft being held in Las Vegas.

In a draft class which saw defensive players chosen with the first five picks, a group led by Jacksonville taking end Travon Walker of Georgia with the first selection, Penning was the sixth offensive lineman taken.

He was the second first-round choice of the Saints, who took Ohio State receiver Chris Olave with their first selection at 11 overall.

No other Iowa or Illinois college players have yet been taken in the draft, which continues with the second and third rounds on Friday night followed by the final rounds on Saturday.

Penning emerged as a potential first-round draft pick shortly after the Panthers’ 2021 season concluded and even then, the Clear Lake, Iowa, native had a difficult time wrapping his arms around the idea that he could be the highest draft pick in the history of the Northern Iowa program.

"UNI’s a legendary program so it would definitely be amazing," Penning told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier during a December video conference. "… There have been some great players to come through here like Spencer (Brown), David Johnson. It would be insane to be able to be the top guy at the school ever."

Prior to Penning’s selection by the Saints, center Brad Meester was the highest draft selection ever for a player in the UNI program.

Meester was taken with the 29th pick in the second round and the 60th overall choice in the 2000 draft by Jacksonville. A graduate of Aplington-Parkersburg High School, he played 14 seasons and started 209 career games for the Jaguars before retiring after the 2013 season.

Penning developed into one of the elite linemen in this year’s draft class at Northern Iowa.

Labeled under-recruited by Panthers coach Mark Farley, Penning completed his UNI career as the only lineman named as a finalist for the Walter Payton Award presented to the top offensive player in the NCAA’s Football Championship Subdivision.

He arrived at Northern Iowa after earning all-district honors at Mason City Newman High School but grew into a 6-foot-7, 325-pound offensive tackle by the time the Associated Press named him as a first-team All-American last fall.

Penning redshirted as a freshman in 2017 and saw action as a reserve on the offensive line in four games the following year.

He moved into the lineup for UNI in 2019 and started all 15 games the Panthers played that season.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference delayed its 2020 season until the spring and Penning started all six games UNI played in the spring of 2021, five at left tackle and one on the right side while earning honorable mention all-conference honors.

He started all 12 games for Northern Iowa last fall, anchoring the line from a tackle spot. He was part of a front five which surrendered only 36 sacks, helped UNI gain 4,365 total yards and rank in the top-10 nationally in third- and fourth-down conversions.

By then, Penning had emerged as one of the nation’s top draft prospects.

He was the first player to be invited to participate in the Senior Bowl and one of 21 FCS players to participate in the NFL Combine. When UNI held its Pro Day last month, all 32 NFL teams were represented.

