Panthers' Pennings pushing each other

When Northern Iowa sent its students home for the semester last month, the Pennings’ Clear Lake home had no workout room. Shortly after, Governor Kim Reynolds shut down all workout facilities and the Pennings had an immediate garage remodel project on their hands.

The workout room construction project wasn’t easy because there are not a lot of one-stop shops for those items, and they became scarcer with so many college athletes in the same situation looking for the same equipment.

“We had to buy a squat rack, barbell and a lot of weight plates,” Trevor said. “We got plates in Dows, that was a 45-minute drive, and we had to go all the way to Jesup where we got some barbells, the squat rack and some mats to put on the floor.”

Now four or five days a week the loud sound of weights hitting the mat for 90-plus minutes escapes the Penning garage, and that is followed by an hour of football-specific drills, whether it be footwork or hand positioning.

The Pennings will close their workouts by doing a bunch of 50-yard sprints or playing some fairly intense one-on-one basketball games.

“We go hard one-one-one, so it is really good conditioning,” Trevor said of the basketball games. “We are usually dead tired after those games.”