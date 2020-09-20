Personal responsibility at core of Hawkeye effort

Personal responsibility will be at the core of just how successful the Iowa football team will be in running the Big Ten race in 2020.

Like the Hawkeyes’ conference peers, the challenges of a delayed season that is scheduled to start on the weekend of Oct. 23 include successfully navigating the challenges presented by COVID-19.

“If we’re going to make this a reality and keep it moving forward, everybody is going to have to be more vigilant than they ever have been as we go along,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said during a video conference on Thursday.

Big Ten players, coaches, trainers and all other individuals who are on the practice field each day with football teams will undergo daily antigen testing beginning on Sept. 30. Ferentz believes teams that buy into what they’re being asked to do will be the teams positioned for the greatest success given the unique circumstances.

“This isn’t going to go away any time soon. It’s something that everybody has to be very vigilant about and it’s going to take person responsibility. We’ll all be dealing with this until January and beyond that,’’ Ferentz said.

“The thing I shared with our players twice (Wednesday) is the level of personal responsibility they have.’’