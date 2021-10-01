Petersen 'pillar of consistency' for Cyclones

Even though most of his statistical production came last week, Campbell said Allen has still had an elite start to the season.

"He’s blocked as good as he’s ever blocked in his career, which I think is a product of him being the healthiest he’s ever been,” Campbell said. “For that guy to grade out to well over 90% in every game so far this season, and now to get some production. He’s as trusted as any player in our program.

“Chase is off to a great start and has really been one of the guys to get things going over the last couple of weeks. I think the offense is really starting to rise fast and I think a lot of the credit goes to his leadership and certainly what he’s been able to do.”

The defense hasn’t necessarily had to rise. It’s been elite since the first snap of the first game.

While Will McDonald and Enyi Uwazurike grab a lot of the attention as the starters at defensive end, Petersen, like Allen, has done the dirty work that gets noticed by the coaches.