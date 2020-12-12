Petras, deep ball connect for Iowa

"We’re excited to get that trophy back mostly," Smith-Marsette said, referencing the bull that sits on top of the Heartland Trophy that goes to the winner of the Iowa-Wisconsin game.

With the win, the Hawkeyes now have possession of all four trophies they typically play for on an annual basis.

"That was big for us. We just had to keep pushing, keep working hard."

Smith-Marsette scored on 19- and 53-yard passes from Petras in the third quarter of his third 100-yard receiving effort as a Hawkeye.

Record setter: Keith Duncan established a school record with his 45-yard field goal with one second remaining in the second quarter.

The field goal was the 20th of Duncan’s career from 40 yards or longer, breaking a school record 19 established by Nate Kaeding.

Kallenberger returns: Mark Kallenberger saw his first action since suffering an injury in Iowa’s Nov. 21 game at Penn State.

The junior from Bettendorf returned to the starting lineup at right tackle after missing the Hawkeyes’ last two games.