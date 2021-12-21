Petras, Kelly-Martin top Hawkeye bowl depth chart

Iowa’s football depth chart for the Citrus Bowl reflects roster changes and the return of a healthy Spencer Petras at quarterback.
Senior Ivory Kelly-Martin is listed as the Hawkeyes’ starting tailback for the New Year’s Day matchup against Kentucky in Orlando, slipping into the starting spot filled by Tyler Goodson before he announced last week plans to forgo the bowl and enter the 2022 NFL draft.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz will discuss the Hawkeyes’ preparations for the bowl at a news conference Thursday, but Iowa unveiled its current depth chart on Tuesday.
The team’s bowl preparations began in earnest over the weekend after the completion of final exams.
Ferentz said during a signing day news conference one week ago that he had not seen any tape of Kentucky at that point. He said that wasn’t unusual, mentioning he did not watch any tape of LSU when Iowa last played in the Citrus Bowl until the Hawkeyes were at the bowl site.
But as planning begins, there are minimal changes from the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten Championship Game depth chart earlier this month.
The only changes are at running back and receiver, where Goodson and Tyrone Tracy Jr. have left the program, Goodson opting for an early exit after leading Iowa in rushing the past three seasons and Tracy transferring to Purdue.
Despite dealing with a foot injury, Kelly-Martin has been Iowa’s third-leading rusher this season, seeing action in 10 games. He has carried the ball 44 times for 190 yards and one touchdown.
Redshirt freshmen Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams are listed as the second- and third-team backs for the match-up against Kentucky. Gavin Williams is Iowa’s second-leading rusher, gaining 207 yards on 49 carries while Leshon Williams has 27 yards on 11 carries.
At receiver, Charlie Jones replaces Tracy as the back-up to Keagan Johnson.
Jones is Iowa’s fourth-leading receiver, catching 21 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns.
At quarterback, Petras left the 42-3 loss to the Wolverines early in the second half with an injury.
Ferentz said the following day that Petras was dealing with some discomfort because of the torso injury suffered on a first-half hit against the Wolverines.
The junior completed 9 of 22 passes for 137 yards before being replaced by Alex Padilla, who completed 10 of 15 passes for 38 yards in the Hawkeyes’ third loss of a 10-3 season.