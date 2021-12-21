Petras, Kelly-Martin top Hawkeye bowl depth chart

Iowa’s football depth chart for the Citrus Bowl reflects roster changes and the return of a healthy Spencer Petras at quarterback.

Senior Ivory Kelly-Martin is listed as the Hawkeyes’ starting tailback for the New Year’s Day matchup against Kentucky in Orlando, slipping into the starting spot filled by Tyler Goodson before he announced last week plans to forgo the bowl and enter the 2022 NFL draft.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz will discuss the Hawkeyes’ preparations for the bowl at a news conference Thursday, but Iowa unveiled its current depth chart on Tuesday.

The team’s bowl preparations began in earnest over the weekend after the completion of final exams.

Ferentz said during a signing day news conference one week ago that he had not seen any tape of Kentucky at that point. He said that wasn’t unusual, mentioning he did not watch any tape of LSU when Iowa last played in the Citrus Bowl until the Hawkeyes were at the bowl site.

But as planning begins, there are minimal changes from the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten Championship Game depth chart earlier this month.