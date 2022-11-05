Petras kept the faith, reaps rewards

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It would have been easy for Spencer Petras to call it a season.

Three weeks ago, not much was working for the Iowa offense.

A young line was battling the inconsistencies of inexperience, injuries had left the receiving corps a patchwork of personnel and the running game was struggling to gain much traction.

The Hawkeyes’ senior quarterback, however, never gave up.

In a 33-13 win over Northwestern a week ago and in Saturday’s 24-3 victory at Purdue, Petras is now reaping of the rewards of his patience.

“No offense to anyone in here, but you guys had us dead two weeks ago, as did the whole outside world it felt like," Petras said.

“But, that’s not what football is. It’s a week-to-week game. You keep working, and if you get things right, work hard, good results happen."

Tight end Sam LaPorta, who caught three passes for 71 yards including a 16-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter, saw those words in action.

"Everybody has been working," LaPorta said. "It's been kind of a snowball thing. I can't wait to see what's ahead."

Against the Boilermakers, Petras orchestrated a balanced attack.

In the deciding 17-point second quarter, Petras completed 6-of-7 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns into a biting wind.

He then wisely handed off to Kaleb Johnson on the second snap of the third quarter, watching him run for 75 of the 200 yards he gained and a score that left Purdue with little hope.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz acknowledged his team’s offensive shortcomings every step of the way and went about working to fix the Hawkeyes issues the only way he knows how.

He, his staff and most importantly, his players, simply went back to work.

“That’s really all I know in sports or in life," Ferentz said. “You go back to the drawing board, make sure you’ve got the right people working and hopefully give them a good plan. And, we worked."

There were no guarantees, but the results in the past two games indicate progress.

Iowa played its fifth turnover-free game of the season on Saturday, winning for the fourth time, as Petras completed 13-of-23 passes for 192 yards and a pair of scores.

“There was no way to predict these last two weeks would come out the way they did," Ferentz said. "That’s a result of our guys staying focused and working on the right things and believing in each other, too."

Petras agreed, seeing plenty to salvage of a season that could have turned in another direction as Iowa dealt with three straight losses and stared at a 3-4 start.

“You’re a coward if you want to just pack it in and give up," Petras said. "And I don’t think we have any cowards on our team. As hard as it gets, sometimes you just keep pushing through and I really think that speaks to our program, our culture."

And now, he wants to see where that all can lead.

"We have three games left," Petras said, "lets continue to improve and see what happens."