Petras plans to maximize Hawkeye potential

Surrounded by a talent-rich group of skill players and working behind offensive linemen who have combined for 107 career starts, Spencer Petras has at least one thing figured out.
"My job is to make sure this doesn’t go to waste," Iowa’s new starting quarterback said Tuesday.
The understudy to three-year starter Nate Stanley last season, Petras plans to put what he has learned to work with hopes of maximizing the Hawkeyes’ potential during a season which opens on Oct. 24 with a game at Purdue.
The 6-foot-5, 231-pound sophomore feels prepared for the challenges that await and welcomes the opportunity to apply what he learned from Stanley since arriving on the Iowa campus for the spring semester in 2018.
From Petras’ perspective, the education started long before the first snap of any game.
He believes Stanley’s success was rooted in his preparation, a trait Petras works to emulate as Iowa works toward the delayed start of its season.
"I’m trying to prepare the best I can," he said.
Petras saw only minimal playing time in a reserve role over the past two seasons.
He threw one incomplete pass in two games while redshirting as a freshman in 2018 and completed 6-of-10 passes for 25 yards in the three games he played in last fall.
More importantly, he learned from Stanley what it took to be a starting quarterback in the Big Ten.
"The way he prepared, the way he went about things, I learned a lot," Petras said.
Center Tyler Linderbaum, who is also Petras’ roommate, has watched the Hawkeye quarterback gain confidence and grow as a leader in the weeks and months that have passed since Iowa concluded its 10-3 season last fall with a win over USC in the Holiday Bowl.
"He has a commanding personality, what you’re looking for in a leader," Linderbaum said. “As each day goes on, he’s building more and more confidence. You could start to see that grow even late last season."
Returning receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette sees that as well.
"Spencer is QB1 now," Smith-Marsette said. "He’s adjusting to his role and taking it over."
While Petras learned plenty from Stanley as he quarterbacked Iowa to 27 victories in 39 starts, he plans to be his own quarterback.
The San Rafael, Calif., native is a product of the same Marin Catholic prep program which produced Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, and he is a fan of the northern California group rooted in his home county, the Grateful Dead.
"It’s home," Petras said.
Petras also feels at home under center.
"It’s up to me now to execute this offense well," Petras said.
Despite the cancellation of spring practices because of the COVID-19 pandemic and limitations put on offseason work because of the coronavirus leading up to the on-again, off-again, on-again Big Ten season, Petras has worked to develop cohesion with the players who now surround him.
Iowa returns five of its top six rushers from a year ago, a group led by sophomore Tyler Goodson and senior Mekhi Sargent, a duo that combined for 1,201 of the team’s 1,789 yards on the ground in 2019.
The Hawkeyes’ top seven receivers are back as well, responsible for 216 of the 243 receptions Iowa recorded last season.
Petras said he tried to get together with teammates three or four times each week to work on developing the rapport that it takes to execute at a high level against Big Ten competition.
The personnel would change frequently as players split time between living in Iowa City and being with their families once Iowa shifted to online classes for the second half of the spring semester.
With university facilities closed, Petras would accompany a handful of teammates to local high school fields and city parks to throw the ball around and get used to working with each other.
The situation did allow Petras to get a feel for what the entire group had to offer.
"Our guys all love to compete," he said. "Especially when you have all of the weapons that we do have, it’s great to go out and work with them. I’m anxious to see how it all comes together. We have high expectations for this offense and we know how good we can be, but we still have to prove it each game."
Senior receiver Brandon Smith said Petras’ throws "can pack a punch."
He senses a strong chemistry building between receivers and their new starting quarterback.
Smith-Marsette has been impressed with his work ethic.
"Spencer comes out there every day to work," Smith-Marsette said. "He goes hard, is full of effort. He has the ability to get the ball deep, yet he also makes the smart play, too."
Most importantly, Petras has developed the respect of his teammates.
"Guys gravitate toward his leadership," Sargent said. "That’s one thing about Spencer. He brightens up the room."
Petras hopes that translates to collective success once Iowa’s season begins.
"I’m grateful to be in the same room with these guys and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do together," he said. "We’re excited to go out there and compete."
