Petras plans to maximize Hawkeye potential

The situation did allow Petras to get a feel for what the entire group had to offer.

"Our guys all love to compete," he said. "Especially when you have all of the weapons that we do have, it’s great to go out and work with them. I’m anxious to see how it all comes together. We have high expectations for this offense and we know how good we can be, but we still have to prove it each game."

Senior receiver Brandon Smith said Petras’ throws "can pack a punch."

He senses a strong chemistry building between receivers and their new starting quarterback.

Smith-Marsette has been impressed with his work ethic.

"Spencer comes out there every day to work," Smith-Marsette said. "He goes hard, is full of effort. He has the ability to get the ball deep, yet he also makes the smart play, too."

Most importantly, Petras has developed the respect of his teammates.

"Guys gravitate toward his leadership," Sargent said. "That’s one thing about Spencer. He brightens up the room."

Petras hopes that translates to collective success once Iowa’s season begins.

"I’m grateful to be in the same room with these guys and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do together," he said. "We’re excited to go out there and compete."

