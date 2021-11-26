Petras returns to cure what ails Hawkeyes

LINCOLN, Neb. — Like a number of his teammates on the Iowa football team, Spencer Petras wasn’t feeling so hot earlier this week.
The junior quarterback is feeling much better now.
That’s what helping a team rally for at least a Big Ten West Division title share will do for a guy.
Overcoming a bout with influenza that kept multiple Hawkeyes off the practice field early this week, Petras returned to game action for the first time since Nov. 6 on Friday to help the Hawkeyes rally for a 28-21 win at Nebraska.
"I just wanted to do what I could do to help us find a way to win the game," Petras said.
Coaches gave Petras that chance, putting the ball in his hands for the second half of Iowa’s seventh straight win in the Heroes Game series.
The hope was that a change under center might provide the Hawkeyes with a lift after the Cornhuskers built a 14-6 halftime lead.
Petras provided some needed energy, much as Alex Padilla did when he replaced Petras during the first half of a game at Northwestern as the 17-game starter struggled with a shoulder injury.
"It has been a challenge, but really, it is just a little adversity," Petras said. "Everyone on this team will face adversity and as a team, we’ve faced adversity and we’ve worked together to overcome it."
Healthy enough to play last week against Illinois after he "couldn’t throw the ball five yards" the prior two weeks in practice, Petras stayed ready and continued to prepare for whenever the next opportunity would come his way.
That chance came against Nebraska, when Petras scored the game-winning touchdown on a 2-yard quarterback sneak with 2 minutes, 58 seconds remaining to finish off a comeback that began after the Cornhuskers opened a 21-6 lead midway through the third quarter.
"Whenever he is in there, we have the utmost trust in him and really, both of those guys have played extremely well," center Tyler Linderbaum said. "Whoever is in at quarterback, we’re going to play our hearts out for them."
Petras, who completed 7-of-13 passes for 102 yards, welcomed the chance to make a difference.
"It was a good feeling to be back out there," Petras said.
He didn’t take credit for the rally, believing that Henry Marchese’s punt block and Kyler Fisher’s 14-yard return for a touchdown provided Iowa with the true spark that led the Hawkeyes to the win.
"We needed a spark, and the punt block was huge and gave us a chance," Petras said. "We just needed a little spark and special teams came through as they seemingly have in every game this year."