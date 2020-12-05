Petras settles in, rallies Hawkeyes past Illini

"I was telling them to stay in it, keep making plays," Petras said.

After all, it was still early.

"There was a lot of game left," Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum said. "We just had to keep working."

Petras believed once Iowa began to gain traction on the ground and overcame some poor field position early, beginning drives on the their own 15-, 8- and 11-yard lines in the first quarter, things started to turn Iowa’s way.

The Hawkeyes' first touchdown came on a drive which began at their own 48-yard line and included an 11-yard pass to Ihmir Smith-Marsette on a fourth-and-3 play which moved the ball to the Illini 22.

"Those plays help give you confidence," Petras said. "They helped everybody."

Ferentz saw that as well, but said Iowa needed to help itself earlier.

"When you have bad field position, you need to do something to change it," Ferentz said. "Those things happen in football, but when they do, you have to move the ball. It took us some time to do that."

A pair of Keith Duncan field goals during the final three minutes of the opening half pulled the Hawkeyes within 14-13 at the break.