Petras settles in, rallies Hawkeyes past Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — There was a moment during Saturday’s game at Illinois when Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz felt his football team was stuck.
"We weren’t even spinning our tires," Ferentz said.
But quarterback Spencer Petras pulled the Hawkeyes out of the muck, finding a rhythm at just the right moment to allow Iowa to rally for a 35-21 victory at Memorial Stadium.
Petras shook off his own 4-for-8 start to connect on 14 of his final 20 passes, throwing three touchdown passes during a 220-yard performance that allowed the Hawkeyes to earn their fifth straight win.
"After that slow start, I felt like we were able to get things going and show what our offense can do," Petras said.
Iowa answered a 14-0 deficit less than two minutes into the second quarter with a run of 35 unanswered points.
The Hawkeyes scored on six-of-seven possessions as they rallied, erasing Iowa’s first halftime deficit of the season and securing its seventh straight win in the series.
Before working over the Fighting Illini on the scoreboard, Iowa’ first-year starting quarterback worked over his teammates on the sideline.
Going from receiver to receiver, Petras’ words were all about encouraging them, keeping them involved.
"I was telling them to stay in it, keep making plays," Petras said.
After all, it was still early.
"There was a lot of game left," Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum said. "We just had to keep working."
Petras believed once Iowa began to gain traction on the ground and overcame some poor field position early, beginning drives on the their own 15-, 8- and 11-yard lines in the first quarter, things started to turn Iowa’s way.
The Hawkeyes' first touchdown came on a drive which began at their own 48-yard line and included an 11-yard pass to Ihmir Smith-Marsette on a fourth-and-3 play which moved the ball to the Illini 22.
"Those plays help give you confidence," Petras said. "They helped everybody."
Ferentz saw that as well, but said Iowa needed to help itself earlier.
"When you have bad field position, you need to do something to change it," Ferentz said. "Those things happen in football, but when they do, you have to move the ball. It took us some time to do that."
A pair of Keith Duncan field goals during the final three minutes of the opening half pulled the Hawkeyes within 14-13 at the break.
The Hawkeyes moved ahead to stay by putting together a nine-play, 70-yard drive on their first series of the third quarter.
Smith-Marsette scored on a 4-yard pass play with 8 minutes, 24 seconds to go in the quarter to push Iowa in front 21-14 after Petras, in the midst of hitting his first six passes of the half, connected with Tyler Goodson for a two-point conversion.
Shaun Beyer caught the first touchdown pass of his career from 16 yards out on the Hawkeyes’ second snap of the fourth quarter and Smith-Marsette scored on a 13-yard sweep play with 1:56 left in the game to give Iowa a 35-14 edge.
Iowa rallied after a pair of Brandon Peters touchdown passes provided Illinois with 14-0 lead less than two minutes into the second quarter.
A 35-yard punt by Blake Hayes put the ball in the Hawkeyes’ hands at the Iowa 48-yard line and after hitting Smith-Marsette to move the chains on fourth down, Petras hit Sam LaPorta over the middle for a 22-yard touchdown with 6:18 to go in the opening half.
"I’m proud of the way our guys handled the adversity we faced," Ferentz said. "It was rough there for a while."
The comeback for Iowa (5-2) came after Peters helped Illinois start fast, connecting on his first seven pass attempts of the game.
The senior hit tight end Daniel Barker over the middle with a 24-yard touchdown strike on a third-and-9 play to cap the Fighting Illini’s first drive of the game.
Back-to-passes to Josh Imatorbhebhe doubled Illinois’ margin early in the second quarter.
Peters, who completed 10-of-18 passes for 116 yards, followed a 25-yard pass to the senior with a 12-yard throw that Imatorbhebhe brought down just inside back left corner of the end zone, giving the Illini a 14-0 margin with 13:30 left in the half before Iowa’s comeback began.
"It’s disappointing not to get a win, especially with a start like that," Illinois coach Lovie Smith said, believing that Iowa’s line play ultimately turned things in the Hawkeyes’ favor.
Isaiah Williams led Illinois (2-4) to its final score, carrying six times for 38 yards before hitting Carlos Sandy with a 29-yard touchdown pass with :24 left.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!