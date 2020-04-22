Picked in the draft, these Hawkeyes lived the moment

While their calls came years ago, the moment they were selected in the NFL draft remains vivid for three former Iowa football players from the Quad-Cities.
“You never forget it. It’s such a life-changing experience,’’ said Austin Wheatley, a tight end from Rock Island who was the first of 70 Hawkeyes on Kirk Ferentz-coached teams who have been selected in the NFL’s annual draft.
It was 20 years ago this month the Saints selected Wheatley in the fifth round, one round before Iowa defensive back Matt Bowen was chosen by the Rams.
“I remember being with family and friends, huddled around a phone,’’ Wheatley said. “We were sitting there, waiting for it to ring. Kansas City called first, then the Rams called and then it was the Saints and it was a wrap, a really good feeling that all of the work had paid off.’’
Ten years later, Bettendorf’s Pat Angerer was the one waiting for the phone to ring.
He became the second of six Hawkeyes chosen in the 2010 draft, taken by the Colts in the second round after the Packers had selected Bryan Bulaga with the 23rd pick of the opening round.
Like Wheatley, Angerer remembers being at home with his then-fiancé and his parents, playing some cards and just enjoying the moment together.
“My agent did a good job of not letting my expectations get too out of whack,’’ Angerer said. “He encouraged me to just relax on draft day, enjoy it. I knew I wasn’t going to in the first round and really didn’t expect to go in the second, so we were just letting it all play out.’’
Angerer remembers getting the call from the Colts on a borrowed phone.
“A pink flip phone,’’ he said, explaining that he had broken his personal phone a few days before the draft.
“Shattered it. So, I borrowed a phone, a flip phone, pink, and that’s the phone I answered when the Colts called. It was awesome, the dream, it became real right then. Sitting there, I could feel how proud my parents were of me, just a real special moment.’’
Julian Vandervelde experienced the moment a year later, taken by the Eagles in the fifth round of the 2011 draft.
The Iowa offensive lineman from Davenport Central remembers the anticipation being not unlike what he would feel before competing in a game or performing in a high school theatrical production.
“You’d do everything you could to be calm, calm, calm and stay that way, but a couple of hours before things started you would feel the nerves,’’ Vandervelde said. “It was just like that those experiences. When the names started getting called, the nerves were there.’’
Like Angerer, Vandervelde said his agent prepared him well for the draft.
“I was one of those guys who could gone anywhere, third round, Mr. Irrelevant, free agent, there were a lot of scenarios and I was prepared to deal with whatever came my way,’’ Vandervelde said.
“I was in a situation a lot of guys will find themselves in this week, but the big thing is that I knew I would get an opportunity at the next level. At the end of the day, that’s what mattered.’’
Wheatley, Angerer and Vandervelde each said Iowa players who will be selected in a 2020 draft that begins at 7 p.m. Thursday – from potential first-round picks Tristan Wirfs and A.J. Epenesa to players selected in later rounds or presented with free-agent opportunities -- can also expect the moment to be somewhat reflective.
“There is time at that moment and you do think back to coaches who helped you in Little League, high school, college, all of the people who had a hand in it and made an impact,’’ said Angerer, now working in banking in the Quad-Cities following a four-year NFL career with the Colts. “Without them, that moment wouldn’t happen.’’
Wheatley, who spent three seasons in the NFL and now living in suburban Los Angeles where he operates a business which runs virtual personal training programs, remembered how the practices at Rock Island and Iowa prepared him not only for football but for life.
“My life at that time, it revolved around sports, academics and family, and I remember thinking back to the things I learned from coach (Vic) Boblett at Rock Island,’’ Wheatley said. “The practices there, they were some of the toughest I experienced in my life, but the lessons I took from them were even more valuable.’’
Wheatley recalled adjusting to a new coach and a new coaching staff at Iowa as a senior, but the Hawkeyes transition from working under coach Hayden Fry and his staff to Ferentz and a new group of assistants was accompanied by new opportunities.
For him, that began when Ferentz decided to invert the depth chart at every position.
“Coach Ferentz and his staff came in and gave us all a chance, gave us hope,’’ Wheatley said, recalling that change for him started with keeping a daily journal, developing improved sleep habits and measuring how much water he drank.
He ultimately found himself standing in front of his teammates, sharing what he had learned from all of that and how it helped him progress.
“I remember at the time I was drafted thinking how grateful I was, how the new staff helped create an opportunity for me,’’ he said.
Vandervelde, now the Midwest market president of Moxie Solar in the Quad-Cities following a five-year NFL career, said the culture within the Iowa program helped prepare him for the next level.
“NFL people know what they are getting in an Iowa player,’’ he said. “They know they are getting individuals of high character, who are hardworking and do things in a professional way because that is the type of players Iowa recruits and develops.’’
He recalls being appreciative of that at the time Philadelphia selected him.
“I had good conversations with the Eagles leading up to the draft and the experiences I had in college prepared me,’’ Vandervelde said. “They put me in a moment that changed my life.’’
Angerer encourages this year’s draft selections to appreciate the moment and where it leads.
“They’ve been prepared well at Iowa and however long it lasts, keep working and make the most of it,’’ Angerer said. “I still appreciate every day I had working for a great organization in the Colts. They believed in me and gave me a chance. It was a great day when that happened.’’
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!