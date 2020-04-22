Picked in the draft, these Hawkeyes lived the moment

Like Angerer, Vandervelde said his agent prepared him well for the draft.

“I was one of those guys who could gone anywhere, third round, Mr. Irrelevant, free agent, there were a lot of scenarios and I was prepared to deal with whatever came my way,’’ Vandervelde said.

“I was in a situation a lot of guys will find themselves in this week, but the big thing is that I knew I would get an opportunity at the next level. At the end of the day, that’s what mattered.’’

Wheatley, Angerer and Vandervelde each said Iowa players who will be selected in a 2020 draft that begins at 7 p.m. Thursday – from potential first-round picks Tristan Wirfs and A.J. Epenesa to players selected in later rounds or presented with free-agent opportunities -- can also expect the moment to be somewhat reflective.

“There is time at that moment and you do think back to coaches who helped you in Little League, high school, college, all of the people who had a hand in it and made an impact,’’ said Angerer, now working in banking in the Quad-Cities following a four-year NFL career with the Colts. “Without them, that moment wouldn’t happen.’’