Picking off passes habit forming for Hawkeyes

They’ll work to add to their team total — trailing only the 10 interceptions Indiana has had in Big Ten play — against a Nittany Lions team which has had its own turnover issues while opening 0-4.

Penn State quarterbacks have thrown six interceptions this season, the third-highest total in the conference.

Combined with three lost fumbles, turnover issues are among the reasons the Nittany Lions sent returning starting quarterback Sean Clifford to the sideline early in the second quarter last weekend at Nebraska and replaced him with redshirt sophomore Will Levis.

Penn State coach James Franklin said during his weekly news conference Tuesday that practices this week will determine who starts against the Hawkeyes.

"We’ll evaluate that as the week goes on, based on what we do this week, but also what we’ve done this season and what we’ve done last year," he said.

Clifford led Penn State to an 11-2 record last season as a first-year starter but has thrown each of Penn State’s six interceptions and fumbled twice in the Nittany Lions’ winless start to 2020.

Levis, a Connecticut native who completed 14-of-31 passes for 219 yards against the Cornhuskers, is not a stranger to Iowa coaches.