Players, coaches find NIL game changing

He sees the tradition and fervent fan support the Cornhuskers program receives as something he can sell to recruits.

“I feel like Nebraska is in a unique position because of the passion surrounding Nebraska football,’’ Frost said. “There will be a lot of people who want to be involved and work with our players. At this point, I think we are just beginning to scratch the surface of where this can go.’’

Penn State coach James Franklin welcomes the rule change, but believes the potential impact on recruiting might not be as great as some believe.

While open to fielding questions from recruits on the topic, Franklin said name, image and likeness opportunities are not something he will use as he recruits.

”I don’t look at it as something to use in recruiting,’’ Franklin said. “I don’t really look at it as something for Penn State in the coming years. I look at it mainly as ‘How do we make sure we’re doing everything we possibly can to support the student-athletes.’’

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz views education as a critical component to helping his players benefit from their newfound chance to earn income.