Players, coaches find NIL game changing

INDIANAPOLIS – Tyrone Tracy has done more than refine his route-running skills this summer.
The Iowa wide receiver has hosted an autograph session and is getting ready to unveil a line of clothing complete with a customized logo, all allowed under rule changes which allow college athletes to earn money off of their name, image and likeness.
Tracy said the experience has been interesting.
“I’m learning a lot every day,’’ Tracy said Friday at the Big Ten kickoff. “It’s a business and every day, I’m learning something new. There’s more to it than just doing it.’’
Tracy was among a handful of Hawkeyes criticized on social media for charging fans $20 to have up to two items autographed at a recent signing event hosted by an Iowa City restaurant.
He plans for other similar events in upcoming weeks and is listening to the feedback he has received from the first.
“This is new to all of us,’’ Tracy said. “It was a good event. We got to interact with a lot of good people. We’re learning as we go.’’
They’re not alone.
Big Ten coaches have become more than interested bystanders as their players market t-shirts, host camps and hold autograph sessions in local watering holes.
They have a stake in the evolution of recent rule changes that allow college student-athletes to use their status to make money.
“I think it’s a great opportunity if it’s used the right way,’’ Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“It’s a job for those guys and they have to have the right way of going about things. I think we’re all going to learn a lot in the next 12-to-24 months.’’
Coaches have already learned that recruits are already considering opportunities to cash in on their name as they weigh scholarship offers.
And like the players they coach, coaches are seeking to find ways to use those opportunities to help their programs as they court prospects.
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck believes his program and others in metropolitan areas can benefit from the situation.
“I’m fired up about it. Our location in the Twin Cities is perfect, home of 18 Fortune 500 companies, countless other companies, there are plenty of opportunities for the players to benefit off of their names,’’ Fleck said.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost may not have that same portfolio to market to recruits, but he sees the new rules as a game changer.
“It is going to change the landscape of college football,’’ Frost said.
He sees the tradition and fervent fan support the Cornhuskers program receives as something he can sell to recruits.
“I feel like Nebraska is in a unique position because of the passion surrounding Nebraska football,’’ Frost said. “There will be a lot of people who want to be involved and work with our players. At this point, I think we are just beginning to scratch the surface of where this can go.’’
Penn State coach James Franklin welcomes the rule change, but believes the potential impact on recruiting might not be as great as some believe.
While open to fielding questions from recruits on the topic, Franklin said name, image and likeness opportunities are not something he will use as he recruits.
”I don’t look at it as something to use in recruiting,’’ Franklin said. “I don’t really look at it as something for Penn State in the coming years. I look at it mainly as ‘How do we make sure we’re doing everything we possibly can to support the student-athletes.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz views education as a critical component to helping his players benefit from their newfound chance to earn income.
“We don’t want players to be taken advantage of or not treated fairly,’’ Ferentz said. “We have to make certain that they understand it fully.’’
Fleck shares that concern.
“There will be people out there who will try to take advantage of the situations, scams,’’ Fleck said, adding that players will also need to learn about tax ramifications from their new income sources.
“We’ve had a program for nine years to talk to our student-athletes about finances, things that can help them as they begin their lives away from the game. As long as players are smart about it, this can be a real benefit for them.’’
Fitzgerald welcomes the change, calling the opportunity for all student-athletes “outstanding.’’
His only issue is the timing.
“I’m a little jealous when I think back to the mid-90s and all the dough I could have made,’’ Fitzgerald said, referencing his own all-Big Ten playing career for the Wildcats as a linebacker.