Preseason all-American football teams include 2 Hawkeyes, 1 Cyclone

Iowa kicker Keith Duncan and center Tyler Linderbaum and Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar begin the most unique college football season ever as preseason all-Americans.
All three were named Tuesday morning by the Associated Press to its preseason all-American teams, with Duncan landing a spot on the first team and Linderbaum and Kolar receiving second-team recognition.
The AP chose to make all players eligible for the preseason all-American team, including those whose teams have opted to not play a fall season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Individual players who have opted out of the current season because of concerns about the coronavirus were also eligible for consideration by the AP poll board of 47 voters from across the country.
Duncan was a consensus all-American last season for the Hawkeyes. He led the nation with 29 field goals, setting both Iowa and Big Ten single-season records with a total which ranks sixth all-time in NCAA history.
Duncan converted all 32 of his extra-point attempts and hit three or more field goals five times to help the Hawkeyes to a 10-3 record last fall.
Named the Big Ten kicker of the year, the Iowa senior was one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award last season as the top kicker in college football.
Linderbaum made a successful transition from defense to offense a year ago, starting all 13 games at center for the Hawkeyes and earning honorable mention all-Big Ten honors as a redshirt freshman.
The Solon, Iowa, native is one of four returning starters on Iowa’s offensive line and was named earlier to the program’s leadership group for the upcoming season.
Kolar, a junior from Norman, Okla., is a two-time all-Big 12 selection who earned third-team all-American honors last season from the AP.
He led ISU with seven touchdown receptions last fall while finishing third on the team with 51 receptions and 697 receiving yards, the most ever for a Cyclones tight end. Kolar led all Big 12 tight ends with an average of 3.9 receptions per game.
Of players selected to the first two teams chosen by the AP, 23 will not be playing this fall including 11 first-team selections who either play for teams that will not compete in the fall or who have opted out of the season.
