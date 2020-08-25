Preseason all-American football teams include 2 Hawkeyes, 1 Cyclone

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa kicker Keith Duncan and center Tyler Linderbaum and Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar begin the most unique college football season ever as preseason all-Americans.

All three were named Tuesday morning by the Associated Press to its preseason all-American teams, with Duncan landing a spot on the first team and Linderbaum and Kolar receiving second-team recognition.

The AP chose to make all players eligible for the preseason all-American team, including those whose teams have opted to not play a fall season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Individual players who have opted out of the current season because of concerns about the coronavirus were also eligible for consideration by the AP poll board of 47 voters from across the country.

Duncan was a consensus all-American last season for the Hawkeyes. He led the nation with 29 field goals, setting both Iowa and Big Ten single-season records with a total which ranks sixth all-time in NCAA history.

Duncan converted all 32 of his extra-point attempts and hit three or more field goals five times to help the Hawkeyes to a 10-3 record last fall.