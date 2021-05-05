Prince: Former high school All-American QB makes switch

Isaiah Williams, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound quarterback from Trinity Catholic High School in St. Louis, Mo., had offers from 52 Division I schools to play college football.

Williams' offers were not your average schools; they were the best of the best -- Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Ohio State, and Oklahoma, to name a few. You get the picture.

Williams wanted to play quarterback in high school, but most of those coaches frowned on the idea. Former Illinois head coach Lovie Smith told Williams he believed in him, and he could succeed at that position.

Current Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said Tuesday he met with Williams and felt he could help Illinois if he moved to wide receiver.

“Regardless of what position he’s playing, he’s an incredible leader,” Bielema said. “He’s got great, magnetic energy. Anything I’ve seen him do, he does it with a lot of intensity and attitude."

It appeared Williams knew a move was coming. He posted a photo on social media with long-time friend and current Illinois LB Shammond Cooper that they committed to Illinois and are making this journey together, and they would finish it together.