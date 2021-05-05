Prince: Former high school All-American QB makes switch

Isaiah Williams, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound quarterback from Trinity Catholic High School in St. Louis, Mo., had offers from 52 Division I schools to play college football.
Williams' offers were not your average schools; they were the best of the best -- Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Ohio State, and Oklahoma, to name a few. You get the picture.
Williams wanted to play quarterback in high school, but most of those coaches frowned on the idea. Former Illinois head coach Lovie Smith told Williams he believed in him, and he could succeed at that position.
Current Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said Tuesday he met with Williams and felt he could help Illinois if he moved to wide receiver.
“Regardless of what position he’s playing, he’s an incredible leader,” Bielema said. “He’s got great, magnetic energy. Anything I’ve seen him do, he does it with a lot of intensity and attitude."
It appeared Williams knew a move was coming. He posted a photo on social media with long-time friend and current Illinois LB Shammond Cooper that they committed to Illinois and are making this journey together, and they would finish it together.
After Bielema made the announcement official, Williams took to his Twitter page to say. "I wouldn’t change the journey for nothing! "Thank you God! New beginnings."
Bielema said that ultimately a position change has to be left up to the player, which is something new at Illinois.
“He said, ‘Let’s jump into this world and see where we go,’” Bielema said. “The rest has been history. I think when you get a chance to hear his side and get a chance to visit with him, you’ll see how excited he is.”
Williams will give Illinois a serious threat at the wide-receiver position; his speed is one of the weapons that gave Williams five-star recruiting status. The hope is the switch will give quarterback Brandon Peters another option to move the ball downfield. During this year's spring game, you saw Peters try to stretch the defense, but what was equally impressive was offensive coordinator Tony Petersen's use of the tight ends on deep routes.
Give Williams credit. He is staying loyal to his commitment. With the NCAA transfer portal the way it is, Williams could have left and played quarterback at another school.
Keep in mind if Peters struggles as he has in years past, his likely replacement will be Rutgers transfer quarterback Artur Sitkowski, a highly touted four-star recruit with a big strong arm.